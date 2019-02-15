Log in
Royal Dutch Shell : Shell Buys Tech Company Sonnen for Undisclosed Sum

02/15/2019 | 03:30am EST

By Oliver Griffin

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) said Friday that it has agreed to buy Sonnen, a German company, for an undisclosed sum following an earlier investment in May.

The Anglo-Dutch oil-and-gas company said Sonnen is a global leader in smart, distributed energy sources.

Sonnen is a manufacturer of smart residential energy-storage systems.

Mark Gainsborough, executive vice president of Shell's new energies division, said: "Full ownership of Sonnen will allow us to offer more choice to customers seeking reliable, affordable and cleaner energy."

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

