ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Royal Dutch Shell : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources

08/13/2018 | 12:15am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The heavy oil hydrocracking unit (HCU) at Royal Dutch Shell Plc 209,787 barrel per day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery was shut after a fire early on Sunday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

The fire broke out on the 45,000 bpd HCU, call the H-Oil Unit, at about 1:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) on Sunday, the sources said.

A Shell spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

No injuries were reported due to the blaze, the sources said.

The H-Oil Unit is a unique hydrocracker because it converts residual crude oil into motor fuels, especially diesel. Residual crude is normally processed by coking units. Hydrocrackers use hydrogen and a catalyst under high heat and pressure to produce motor fuels.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Susan Thomas and Cynthia Osterman)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 390 B
EBIT 2018 39 507 M
Net income 2018 24 965 M
Debt 2018 57 474 M
Yield 2018 5,78%
P/E ratio 2018 11,07
P/E ratio 2019 9,85
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 276 B
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.00%275 961
PETROCHINA COMPANY-0.74%206 765
TOTAL17.17%169 698
EQUINOR22.72%86 701
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS26.59%73 392
ENI15.62%67 955
