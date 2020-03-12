Royal Dutch Shell : Shell Files Form 20-F With Sec

Log in
03/12/2020 | 08:30am EDT
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
 
 
 
   SHELL FILES FORM 20-F WITH SEC 
 
   12-Mar-2020 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 
31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 
2020. 
 
   The 2019 Form 20-F can be downloaded from 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZS51Xgyaa3bw-rbButZepMIgMufPjPlS8F3MD1np0oyOVgPBNCimeuY6089KMbWXMWmM9VuYYevtnNGOTSIsVCkkGX4jcOGu94BU4fAyomoiEdNDfKa-oSETbGQQCM5CGTUZp6Ii7Gh3DLrgVdBTH5I131UkKtZi3fHjSb9Lou9kghXWTdC3sm1pxCKtYjP7BRxe1Bj17aVM9SHJCDibmQ== 
www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/sec-filings.html or 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZS51Xgyaa3bw-rbButZepM_3XG90GBk3fIgI3HxNvgL_8dpP5RWFWgPTyE9EnwttCna6aN9_7bk1WoHBEGaBLC3xkNb7NLtnWxWKlpsvdaJg5VvHOZ4ZIGxGEwIqXUaPX2l2pgojAZBMgFFlbbSUCXLbYMkYqbpK13rNPNLFp9Yp8EnBfG6aUMZglNbvOBU3ZFQHnYtfDI2EGrHJhbjNhY2H5JQ7eDJTi7S_aXN52co-z4FOwdgwc5cK0uhyBnBvSnq3piOuaArMpl8nk_qUi1Z4Sn1_AwL-DNwIVrxeZYM= 
www.sec.gov. 
 
   Printed copies of the 2019 Form 20-F can be requested, free of charge, 
at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZS51Xgyaa3bw-rbButZepKCFCrHYdp9koSmrVEadmOlmO29Nf0sgp_u0sE85n-jceJ-Bgz6hYYajCnF-C8o9bO11li0s171sQP1a7lTUmfy-mdidqgqecozMF0rOm0wir_yzXmXPHZy8Jv2f3T6pmTWzC3zPQ0SJ6i5qprQRWtc= 
www.shell.com/annualreport. 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc published its Annual Report and Accounts for the 
year ended December 31, 2019 on March 12, 2020. 
 
   The 2019 Annual Report and Accounts can be downloaded from 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZS51Xgyaa3bw-rbButZepKCFCrHYdp9koSmrVEadmOlQD4NsJ8FH5W8AoWUJw-um1yJN71WzkmkxezafVV9o2dYIkkSNW6Md014l9y18LcSi7yRbyWDuQuSScUWTVSADTWtYmIw-qXpea0yOXeYEwk_CGCJXtSfUlt8swnvT2Tw= 
www.shell.com/annualreport. 
 
   Printed copies of the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts will be available 
from April 16, 2020, and can be requested, free of charge, at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZS51Xgyaa3bw-rbButZepKCFCrHYdp9koSmrVEadmOnwgcu18UD9KHhOKBnTURq0Tbx-93FcTNhzl3vuKzH5R4Yb0hxsZgkl2ySeOkvgF6Ybcmi2tFA9f-xa-GTVkTPUzPmh9L-UR5Zzw2CPEARFQHGwOkUphlDaJeKYUEeX51A= 
www.shell.com/annualreport. 
 
   The Annual Report and Accounts will be submitted to the Annual General 
Meeting to be held on May 19, 2020. 
 
   Enquiries 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International: +44 20 7934 5550 
 
   Americas: +1 713 241 4544 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   International: +31 70 377 4540 
 
   North America: +1 832 337 2034 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Annual financial and audit reports

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 333 B
EBIT 2020 27 104 M
Net income 2020 16 126 M
Debt 2020 77 148 M
Yield 2020 11,0%
P/E ratio 2020 9,10x
P/E ratio 2021 7,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,60x
Capitalization 134 B
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 29,47  $
Last Close Price 17,37  $
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 69,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-41.04%133 658
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.85%126 573
TOTAL-37.06%89 939
GAZPROM PAO--.--%54 448
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-37.62%47 649
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%47 164
