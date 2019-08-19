Log in
Royal Dutch Shell

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
Royal Dutch Shell : Shell Launches EV Recharging Service in Singapore

08/19/2019 | 04:49am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) on Monday said it has launched Shell Recharge, its electric-vehicle recharging service, at 10 of its stations in Singapore.

The integrated oil-and-gas company said Shell Recharge's 50 kilowatt rapid direct-current chargers typically provide from 0% to 80% charge in 30 minutes and are compatible with most electric vehicles in Singapore.

Shell said the 10 stations where the chargers will be based represents close to 20% of its retail network in Singapore.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 1.12% 25.125 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
WTI 0.49% 55.38 Delayed Quote.20.64%
