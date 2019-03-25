Royal Dutch Shell : Shell Renames First Utility as Shell Energy Retail

By Oliver Griffin

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) said Monday that it has changed the name of its First Utility business to Shell Energy Retail Ltd. and has switched all of its British residential customers to 100% renewable electricity.

Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell bought First Utility last year and said earlier this month that it plans to become the world's biggest power company within 15 years.

Colin Crooks, the chief executive of Shell Energy, said the company is building on First Utility's disruptive nature to give customers access to renewable energy.

The company said starting today Shell Energy will offer a range of home technology offers, including smart thermostats and home electric-vehicle charging.

