Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell : Shell Renames First Utility as Shell Energy Retail

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 06:50am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) said Monday that it has changed the name of its First Utility business to Shell Energy Retail Ltd. and has switched all of its British residential customers to 100% renewable electricity.

Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell bought First Utility last year and said earlier this month that it plans to become the world's biggest power company within 15 years.

Colin Crooks, the chief executive of Shell Energy, said the company is building on First Utility's disruptive nature to give customers access to renewable energy.

The company said starting today Shell Energy will offer a range of home technology offers, including smart thermostats and home electric-vehicle charging.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.00% 27.915 Delayed Quote.8.98%
WTI 0.37% 58.97 Delayed Quote.31.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
06:50aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Renames First Utility as Shell Energy Retail
DJ
04:44aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Rights Group Indicts Nigerian Govt. on Niger Delta Woes
AQ
01:41aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Global gas demand growth rate up by 2.4% since beginning of ..
AQ
01:25aUNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : Shell, UBA Sign $200m Contractor Support Fund
AQ
03/24ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell, UBA Ink $200m Contractor Support Fund
AQ
03/23RUSSIAN LNG CAN COMPETE WITH NORTH A : Shell
AQ
03/22ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Advance notice of IFRS16 update call
AQ
03/21ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Knew Its $1.1bn For OPL 245 Will Go Into Private Pocke..
AQ
03/20ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : MOSOP Alleges Genocide, Indicts Nigerian Govt.
AQ
03/19ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Oman and OCCI sign key pact
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 356 B
EBIT 2019 33 649 M
Net income 2019 22 790 M
Debt 2019 54 288 M
Yield 2019 5,83%
P/E ratio 2019 11,70
P/E ratio 2020 10,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 258 B
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 36,5 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.98%258 535
PETROCHINA COMPANY7.77%201 483
TOTAL7.04%147 731
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS19.05%99 903
EQUINOR ASA5.31%76 410
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%67 266
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.