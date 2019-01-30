Royal Dutch Shell : Shell Reports Gas Oil Leak at Deer Park, Texas, Facility

By Dan Molinski



Royal Dutch Shell PLC on Wednesday reported a gas oil leak at its Deer Park refining and chemical facility near Houston.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery said the "leak was discovered from an underground line inside a tank firewall... The current estimated release amount is 588.1 lbs."

The refinery said the leak began Tuesday morning and the leak itself was halted after one hour, but the emissions incident lasted more than six hours total. "Once the source of the leak was verified the underground line was immediately blocked in by Operations and the leak stopped," it said. "There were no exposures or injuries."

Deer Park is located along the Houston Ship Channel, 20 miles east of downtown Houston. The facility includes a 326,000-barrel-a-day refinery.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com