ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Royal Dutch Shell : Shell Reports Gas Oil Leak at Deer Park, Texas, Facility

01/30/2019

By Dan Molinski

Royal Dutch Shell PLC on Wednesday reported a gas oil leak at its Deer Park refining and chemical facility near Houston.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery said the "leak was discovered from an underground line inside a tank firewall... The current estimated release amount is 588.1 lbs."

The refinery said the leak began Tuesday morning and the leak itself was halted after one hour, but the emissions incident lasted more than six hours total. "Once the source of the leak was verified the underground line was immediately blocked in by Operations and the leak stopped," it said. "There were no exposures or injuries."

Deer Park is located along the Houston Ship Channel, 20 miles east of downtown Houston. The facility includes a 326,000-barrel-a-day refinery.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 1.11% 26.05 Delayed Quote.0.43%
WTI 2.78% 54.77 Delayed Quote.17.31%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 378 B
EBIT 2018 35 500 M
Net income 2018 22 436 M
Debt 2018 58 247 M
Yield 2018 6,24%
P/E ratio 2018 11,10
P/E ratio 2019 9,60
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 242 B
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 36,0 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL0.43%242 088
PETROCHINA COMPANY0.83%188 830
TOTAL2.30%142 683
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS12.26%96 330
EQUINOR3.05%74 280
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%66 309
