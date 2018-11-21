Log in
Royal Dutch Shell

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweetsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal Dutch Shell : Shell Says Gender Pay Gap at Its UK Businesses Falls to 18.6%

11/21/2018 | 01:15pm CET

By Oliver Griffin

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) on Wednesday reported that the gender pay gap at its U.K. companies in 2018 is 18.6%, which it attributed to having more men than women in senior positions.

The Anglo-Dutch oil-and-gas company said that while the average hourly rate for its female employees was lower than male employees' average pay, it improved on the previous year, when the pay gap between men and women averaged 22.2%.

Shell is confident that it pays men and women equally for work of equal value, the company said.

As well as having fewer women in senior positions, the company said it employed more men in specialist roles and also cited the effect of relatively fewer women studying engineering at university over many years.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 1.51% 26.95 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
WTI 2.21% 54.74 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 392 B
EBIT 2018 37 255 M
Net income 2018 24 261 M
Debt 2018 58 484 M
Yield 2018 6,06%
P/E ratio 2018 10,89
P/E ratio 2019 9,01
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capitalization 258 B
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-4.55%257 856
PETROCHINA COMPANY-3.21%198 621
TOTAL6.12%153 163
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS62.22%94 001
EQUINOR14.90%82 092
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%67 656
