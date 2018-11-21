Royal Dutch Shell : Shell Says Gender Pay Gap at Its UK Businesses Falls to 18.6%

By Oliver Griffin

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) on Wednesday reported that the gender pay gap at its U.K. companies in 2018 is 18.6%, which it attributed to having more men than women in senior positions.

The Anglo-Dutch oil-and-gas company said that while the average hourly rate for its female employees was lower than male employees' average pay, it improved on the previous year, when the pay gap between men and women averaged 22.2%.

Shell is confident that it pays men and women equally for work of equal value, the company said.

As well as having fewer women in senior positions, the company said it employed more men in specialist roles and also cited the effect of relatively fewer women studying engineering at university over many years.

