Royal Dutch Shell : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement Ahead Of Its Annual General Meeting

04/24/2020 | 04:16am EDT
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("Shell") will host a live audio 
webcast for shareholders on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at 12:00 BST / 13:00 
CEST. This event is scheduled ahead of the deadline of May 15, 2020 for 
proxy voting for Shell's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), being held on 
Tuesday May 19, 2020. 
 
   This additional engagement opportunity has been scheduled based on 
feedback from investors and other stakeholder groups. 
 
   The webcast will prioritise answering questions that are submitted by 
shareholders ahead of the webcast via our website no later than 08:00 
BST / 09:00 CEST on Monday, May 11, 2020. Questions will also be taken 
in writing and answered on the webcast as time allows. 
 
   We will endeavour to respond to questions not covered on the webcast via 
our website.  Questions may be summarised or thematically grouped and 
responded to. More information can be found on 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N2Qbhq-d2JGvXYLLNYKhEQWqduKeM7hrsX9m9aJSWbiGlijHalJ1NaOkoEaK7OGYoBeW1nOGFuvInG3CuaTtUdbjzTrWAvFaf3v_9IqFZLQ= 
www.shell.com/agm. 
 
   For information on how to register for this event please go to 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N2Qbhq-d2JGvXYLLNYKhEfnoZGuD8IFRhHmpgVUDP8QRlPUR-rsweoQtksDyo2V-tQctbFT3EvJpILggh9fq166npfYddfG5aRCiUkcrGbI= 
www.shell.com/agm. A transcript of the webcast will be posted on the 
same webpage, after the event, for those unable to join. 
 
   As announced on April 16, 2020, in response to the evolving COVID-19 
pandemic, and the associated UK and Dutch government restrictions, 
Shell's AGM itself will solely focus on the business of the meeting with 
no physical attendance, live voting or Question & Answer session. A 
transcript of the meeting will be posted on 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N2Qbhq-d2JGvXYLLNYKhEdqGxgn6K4ZXFbriYqkdtASTlka1pLbrwfZh4mT5PiYJbjfSQNH_BZzW9F69GNWRbQRiGlars_vLxFkURUB34LA= 
www.shell.com/agm. 
 
   Cautionary Note 
 
   The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly 
owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement 
"Shell", "Shell Group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for 
convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its 
subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are 
also used to refer to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in 
general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where 
no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or 
entities. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" 
as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Royal Dutch 
Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and 
unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are 
generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations", 
respectively.  Entities over which Shell has significant influence but 
neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The 
term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct 
and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or 
unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party 
interest. 
 
   This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the 
meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) 
concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses 
of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical 
fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. 
Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that 
are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and 
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause 
actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those 
expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements 
include, among other things, statements concerning the potential 
exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing 
management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections 
and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by 
their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", "anticipate", 
"believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", 
"may", "objectives", "outlook", "plan", "probably", 
"project", "risks", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", 
"will" and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors 
that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could 
cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the 
forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including 
(without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural 
gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency 
fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves 
estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) 
environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the 
identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, 
and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the 
risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to 
international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory 
developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; 
(k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and 
regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and 
renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, 
delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the 
reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of 
pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak; and (n) changes 
in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend 
payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All 
forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly 
qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or 
referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on 
forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect 
future results are contained in Royal Dutch Shell's Form 20-F for the 
year ended December 31, 2019 (available at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N2Qbhq-d2JGvXYLLNYKhEU8wxer7eozsBWlPjJWPedfbJbI6u_YjyvetJ5ITTr__Fxy1fNrjfCfaOZm_3778JspGJnaQ1jz8ejA0GxgLLXY= 
www.shell.com/investor and 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N2Qbhq-d2JGvXYLLNYKhERr-lzEhYQheROJIHqzry40937orlLwJ5_7bvb6RuOuqwAg0BOIepF_vxcWWwatCHA== 
www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all 
forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and should be 
considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as 
of the date of this announcement, 24 April 2020. Neither Royal Dutch 
Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to 
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of 
new information, future events or other information. In light of these 
risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or 
inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this 
announcement. We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this 
announcement that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission 
(SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. 
Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, 
File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N2Qbhq-d2JGvXYLLNYKhETB5aOZYI0dSNU0wA7iXPDdVQPmyrOS4fZUTEUms0rc5sAt564S4MPhA8QHv695wIQ== 
www.sec.gov .

