Royal Dutch Shell : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement Ahead Of Its Annual General Meeting

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("Shell") will host a live audio webcast for shareholders on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST. This event is scheduled ahead of the deadline of May 15, 2020 for proxy voting for Shell's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), being held on Tuesday May 19, 2020. This additional engagement opportunity has been scheduled based on feedback from investors and other stakeholder groups. The webcast will prioritise answering questions that are submitted by shareholders ahead of the webcast via our website no later than 08:00 BST / 09:00 CEST on Monday, May 11, 2020. Questions will also be taken in writing and answered on the webcast as time allows. We will endeavour to respond to questions not covered on the webcast via our website. Questions may be summarised or thematically grouped and responded to. More information can be found on https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N2Qbhq-d2JGvXYLLNYKhEQWqduKeM7hrsX9m9aJSWbiGlijHalJ1NaOkoEaK7OGYoBeW1nOGFuvInG3CuaTtUdbjzTrWAvFaf3v_9IqFZLQ= www.shell.com/agm. For information on how to register for this event please go to https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N2Qbhq-d2JGvXYLLNYKhEfnoZGuD8IFRhHmpgVUDP8QRlPUR-rsweoQtksDyo2V-tQctbFT3EvJpILggh9fq166npfYddfG5aRCiUkcrGbI= www.shell.com/agm. A transcript of the webcast will be posted on the same webpage, after the event, for those unable to join. As announced on April 16, 2020, in response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the associated UK and Dutch government restrictions, Shell's AGM itself will solely focus on the business of the meeting with no physical attendance, live voting or Question & Answer session. A transcript of the meeting will be posted on https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N2Qbhq-d2JGvXYLLNYKhEdqGxgn6K4ZXFbriYqkdtASTlka1pLbrwfZh4mT5PiYJbjfSQNH_BZzW9F69GNWRbQRiGlars_vLxFkURUB34LA= www.shell.com/agm. Cautionary Note The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement "Shell", "Shell Group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations", respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest. This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", "may", "objectives", "outlook", "plan", "probably", "project", "risks", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", "will" and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak; and (n) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Royal Dutch Shell's Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (available at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N2Qbhq-d2JGvXYLLNYKhEU8wxer7eozsBWlPjJWPedfbJbI6u_YjyvetJ5ITTr__Fxy1fNrjfCfaOZm_3778JspGJnaQ1jz8ejA0GxgLLXY= www.shell.com/investor and https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N2Qbhq-d2JGvXYLLNYKhERr-lzEhYQheROJIHqzry40937orlLwJ5_7bvb6RuOuqwAg0BOIepF_vxcWWwatCHA== www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement, 24 April 2020. Neither Royal Dutch Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N2Qbhq-d2JGvXYLLNYKhETB5aOZYI0dSNU0wA7iXPDdVQPmyrOS4fZUTEUms0rc5sAt564S4MPhA8QHv695wIQ== www.sec.gov .