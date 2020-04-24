Royal Dutch Shell : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement Ahead Of Its Annual General Meeting

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB
The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("Shell") will host a live audio
webcast for shareholders on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at 12:00 BST / 13:00
CEST. This event is scheduled ahead of the deadline of May 15, 2020 for
proxy voting for Shell's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), being held on
Tuesday May 19, 2020.
This additional engagement opportunity has been scheduled based on
feedback from investors and other stakeholder groups.
The webcast will prioritise answering questions that are submitted by
shareholders ahead of the webcast via our website no later than 08:00
BST / 09:00 CEST on Monday, May 11, 2020. Questions will also be taken
in writing and answered on the webcast as time allows.
We will endeavour to respond to questions not covered on the webcast via
our website. Questions may be summarised or thematically grouped and
responded to. More information can be found on
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N2Qbhq-d2JGvXYLLNYKhEQWqduKeM7hrsX9m9aJSWbiGlijHalJ1NaOkoEaK7OGYoBeW1nOGFuvInG3CuaTtUdbjzTrWAvFaf3v_9IqFZLQ=
www.shell.com/agm.
For information on how to register for this event please go to
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N2Qbhq-d2JGvXYLLNYKhEfnoZGuD8IFRhHmpgVUDP8QRlPUR-rsweoQtksDyo2V-tQctbFT3EvJpILggh9fq166npfYddfG5aRCiUkcrGbI=
www.shell.com/agm. A transcript of the webcast will be posted on the
same webpage, after the event, for those unable to join.
As announced on April 16, 2020, in response to the evolving COVID-19
pandemic, and the associated UK and Dutch government restrictions,
Shell's AGM itself will solely focus on the business of the meeting with
no physical attendance, live voting or Question & Answer session. A
transcript of the meeting will be posted on
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=N2Qbhq-d2JGvXYLLNYKhEdqGxgn6K4ZXFbriYqkdtASTlka1pLbrwfZh4mT5PiYJbjfSQNH_BZzW9F69GNWRbQRiGlars_vLxFkURUB34LA=
www.shell.com/agm.
