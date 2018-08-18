Royal Dutch Shell : Shell's Convent gasoline unit expected online next week - sources

Log in
08/18/2018 | 12:44am CEST

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc expects to return the gasoline-producing unit at its 209,787-barrel-per-day Convent, Louisiana, refinery to production early next week, two sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said operations at the Convent refinery were stable.

The 92,000-bpd gasoline-producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU) was shut eight days ago when a compressor developed excessive vibration, the sources said.

The FCCU was just coming back into production after being shut for a planned overhaul from May 30 until Aug. 9.

The FCCU uses catalyst under high heat and pressure to convert gas oil to gasoline.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Tom Brown and Rosalba O'Brien)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 390 B
EBIT 2018 39 507 M
Net income 2018 24 965 M
Debt 2018 57 474 M
Yield 2018 5,94%
P/E ratio 2018 10,77
P/E ratio 2019 9,58
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 261 B
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-0.49%261 519
PETROCHINA COMPANY-1.85%204 268
TOTAL13.71%157 348
EQUINOR20.43%83 796
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS18.85%71 241
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%67 525
