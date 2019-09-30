Log in
Royal Dutch Shell : Shell to Book Extra $250 Million-$350 Million Upstream Well Write-off in 3Q

09/30/2019 | 03:19am EDT

By Ian Walker

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA.LN) said Monday that it expects to report extra upstream well write-offs of $250 million to $350 million in the third quarter, compared with the same period last year.

In a statement ahead of its third-quarter earnings the oil major said it expects upstream production to be between 2.6 million to 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent a day and downstream oil product sales volumes of 6.7 million to 7.4 million barrels a day.

Shell said that integrated gas production for the quarter is expected to be between 930,000 and 960,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.18% 27.04 Delayed Quote.5.52%
WTI -0.43% 55.81 Delayed Quote.24.91%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 352 B
EBIT 2019 32 213 M
Net income 2019 18 837 M
Debt 2019 70 693 M
Yield 2019 6,35%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,77x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
Capitalization 235 B
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 36,10  $
Last Close Price 29,61  $
Spread / Highest target 49,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.52%235 476
PETROCHINA COMPANY-15.40%149 564
TOTAL3.05%134 773
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS22.13%91 928
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)59.86%78 626
GAZPROM PAO--.--%78 626
