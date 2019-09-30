Royal Dutch Shell : Shell to Book Extra $250 Million-$350 Million Upstream Well Write-off in 3Q

By Ian Walker



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA.LN) said Monday that it expects to report extra upstream well write-offs of $250 million to $350 million in the third quarter, compared with the same period last year.

In a statement ahead of its third-quarter earnings the oil major said it expects upstream production to be between 2.6 million to 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent a day and downstream oil product sales volumes of 6.7 million to 7.4 million barrels a day.

Shell said that integrated gas production for the quarter is expected to be between 930,000 and 960,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day.

