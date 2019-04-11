Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell : Shell to sell interest in the US Gulf of Mexico Caesar-Tonga asset for $965 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 02:33am EDT

The Sales and Purchase Agreement is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction is likely to close by the end of the third quarter 2019, with an effective date of January 1, 2019.

'This transaction represents our continued focus on strategically positioning our deep-water business for growth and is consistent with our Upstream strategy of pursuing competitive projects that deliver value in the 2020s and beyond.' said Andy Brown, Upstream Director, Royal Dutch Shell. 'The sale will contribute to Shell's ongoing divestment programme and allow us to direct resources to the areas where we see the most value in the longer term.'

Shell's global deep-water production is expected to exceed 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) by 2020 from already discovered and established reservoirs. The portfolio includes growth opportunities in our US Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, Nigeria and Malaysia heartlands, as well as in emerging offshore basins such as Mexico, Mauritania and the Western Black Sea.

Notes to Editor:

  • Caesar-Tonga is located approximately 190 miles (300 kilometers) south-southwest from New Orleans, Louisiana in the Green Canyon area of the US Gulf of Mexico. The development area covers blocks GC683, GC726, GC727 and GC770 at water depths of about 4,900 feet (1,500 meters).
  • The field is operated by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, holder of the 33.75% interest. The remaining interest is distributed between Equinor (23.55%), Shell (22.45%) and Chevron (20.25%). The asset is tied back to Anadarko's Constitution SPAR through subsea equipment.
  • Current total average production at Caesar-Tonga is over 70,000 boe/d total gross.
  • Delek will enter into a long-term purchase and sales agreement with Shell Trading (US) Company for the oil produced.

Enquiries

Investor Relations
International: +31 70 377 4540
North America: +1 832 337 2034

Media Relations
International: +44 207 934 5550
US & Brazil: +1 832 337 4355

Cautionary Note

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release 'Shell', 'Shell group' and 'Royal Dutch Shell' are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. ''Subsidiaries'', 'Shell subsidiaries' and 'Shell companies' as used in this release refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as 'joint ventures' and 'joint operations' respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as 'associates'. The term 'Shell interest' is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''could'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''goals'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''objectives'', ''outlook'', ''plan'', ''probably'', ''project'', ''risks'', 'schedule', ''seek'', ''should'', ''target'', ''will'' and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this release, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; and (m) changes in trading conditions. There can be no assurance that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Royal Dutch Shell's 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov ). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward looking statements contained in this release and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, April 11, 2019. Neither Royal Dutch Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this release that United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov

Disclaimer

Royal Dutch Shell plc published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 06:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
02:50aRoyal Dutch Shell to Sell Interest in Caesar-Tonga Asset for $965 Million
DJ
02:33aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell to sell interest in the US Gulf of Mexico Caesar-Tonga..
PU
04/10ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
04/10BP : Amazon's growing ties to oil industry irks some employees
AQ
04/10BP Calls on Investors to Reject Emissions-Targets Proposal
DJ
04/10ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Joins Sinopec in Chinese Oil Shale Exploration
AQ
04/10ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Plans $15 Billion Investments in Nigerias Oil and Gas ..
AQ
04/10ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell signs shale exploration JV with China`s Sinopec
AQ
04/10ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell unveils $15b five-year investment plan
AQ
04/10ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : UK Supreme Court Rules Parent Companies Can be Liable for Su..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 362 B
EBIT 2019 33 885 M
Net income 2019 22 721 M
Debt 2019 53 809 M
Yield 2019 5,65%
P/E ratio 2019 12,11
P/E ratio 2020 10,58
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 266 B
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 36,4 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL12.82%266 120
PETROCHINA COMPANY7.21%200 715
TOTAL9.07%151 352
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS28.97%105 865
EQUINOR ASA6.37%76 372
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%68 775
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About