--Royal Dutch Shell is in discussions to sell $1.3 billion worth of assets in the Caesar Tonga field in the Gulf of Mexico to Focus Oil, Bloomberg reports.

--According to people in the know, no deal has yet been completed and the talks could still break down, Bloomberg reports.

--A spokesperson from Shell wasn't immediately available for comment.

