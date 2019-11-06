Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell plc Notification And Public Disclosure In Accordance With The Requirements Of The Eu Market Abuse Regulation Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 09:06am EST
TIDMRDSA 
 
 
   November 6, 2019 
 
   This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market 
Abuse Regulation 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                               Wael 
------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Last Name(s)                                               Sawan 
------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
2. Reason for the notification 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                                      Upstream Director 
------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Initial notification/amendments                     Initial notification 
------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                            Royal Dutch Shell plc 
------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Legal Entity Identifier code                        21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) 
 each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) 
 each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial instrument               A Ordinary shares 
------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Identification Code                                     GB00B03MLX29 
------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Nature of the transaction                              Sale of shares 
------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Currency                                                    EURO 
------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Price                                                           EUR26.2972 
------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Volume                                                              33,000 
------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Total                                                       EUR 867,807.60 
------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                                             33,000 
 Price                                              EUR26.2972 
 Total                                              EUR 867,807.60 
------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Date of transaction                               November 4, 2019 
------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Place of transaction                              Amsterdam 
------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
 
   Anthony Clarke 
 
   Deputy Company Secretary 
 
   ENQUIRIES 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: +31 70 377 4540 
 
   United States: +1 832 337 2034

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLARKE INC. -0.39% 12.7 Delayed Quote.1.60%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.42% 27.19 Delayed Quote.5.57%
WTI -0.11% 56.98 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
09:06aRoyal Dutch Shell plc Notification And Public Disclosure In Accordance With T..
DJ
08:51aNotification and public disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the..
GL
11/05ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Scenarios for a new world
PU
11/05Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
11/05Shell Buys French Renewable-Energy Developer Eolfi
DJ
11/05Saudi Aramco - the oil colossus
RE
11/04ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Publication Of Prospectus Supplement
DJ
11/04Publication of Prospectus Supplement
GL
11/04Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
11/03SAUDI ARAMCO : the oil colossus
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group