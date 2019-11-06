Royal Dutch Shell plc Notification And Public Disclosure In Accordance With The Requirements Of The Eu Market Abuse Regulation Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

TIDMRDSA
November 6, 2019
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market
Abuse Regulation
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
First Name(s) Wael
------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Last Name(s) Sawan
------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
2. Reason for the notification
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Position/status Upstream Director
------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii)
each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Description of the financial instrument A Ordinary shares
------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Currency EURO
------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Price EUR26.2972
------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Volume 33,000
------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Total EUR 867,807.60
------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Aggregated information
Volume 33,000
Price EUR26.2972
Total EUR 867,807.60
------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Date of transaction November 4, 2019
------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Place of transaction Amsterdam
------------------------------------------------ ------------------------
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
