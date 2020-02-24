Royal Dutch Shell plc Notification Of Major -2

the notifiable
threshold
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
Holdings by CG Management companies
are set out below:
- Capital Bank & Trust Company(2)
- Capital International, Inc.(1)
- Capital International Limited(1)
- Capital International Sàrl(1)
- Capital Research and Management
Company(2)
(1) Indirect subsidiaries of Capital Research and Management Company.
(2) Subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will
be held
11. Additional information(xvi)
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company
("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company
that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment
vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates
manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global
Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of
Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of four investment
management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International
Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T
primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based
investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally
chartered bank. Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of your company for its own account.
Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment
management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.
Place of completion Los Angeles, CA, USA
Date of completion 21 February 2020 (Capital Group)
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
020 7934 2584
LEI Number: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Major Shareholding Notifications