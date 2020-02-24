Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/24 12:03:23 pm
21.888 EUR   -3.73%
11:44aRoyal Dutch Shell plc Notification Of Major -2-
DJ
11:44aRoyal Dutch Shell plc Notification Of Major Shareholdings
DJ
11:29aNotification of Major Shareholdings
GL
Royal Dutch Shell plc Notification Of Major -2-

02/24/2020 | 11:44am EST
                                                               the notifiable 
                                                               threshold 
-------------------------------------  ---------------------  --------------------  ---------------------- 
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. 
 Holdings by CG Management companies 
 are set out below: 
-------------------------------------  ---------------------  --------------------  ---------------------- 
- Capital Bank & Trust Company(2) 
-------------------------------------  ---------------------  --------------------  ---------------------- 
- Capital International, Inc.(1) 
-------------------------------------  ---------------------  --------------------  ---------------------- 
- Capital International Limited(1) 
-------------------------------------  ---------------------  --------------------  ---------------------- 
- Capital International Sàrl(1) 
-------------------------------------  ---------------------  --------------------  ---------------------- 
- Capital Research and Management 
 Company(2) 
-------------------------------------  ---------------------  --------------------  ---------------------- 
 
(1) Indirect subsidiaries of Capital Research and Management Company. 
 (2) Subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc. 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Name of the proxy holder 
------------------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
The number and % of voting rights held 
------------------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
The date until which the voting rights will 
 be held 
------------------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
 
11. Additional information(xvi) 
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company 
("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company 
that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment 
vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates 
manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global 
Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of 
Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of four investment 
management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International 
Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T 
primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based 
investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally 
chartered bank. Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of your company for its own account. 
Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment 
management of one or more of the investment management companies described above. 
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Place of completion  Los Angeles, CA, USA 
-------------------  -------------------------------- 
Date of completion   21 February 2020 (Capital Group) 
-------------------  -------------------------------- 
 
   Anthony Clarke 
 
   Deputy Company Secretary 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc 
 
   020 7934 2584 
 
   LEI Number: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Major Shareholding Notifications

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
