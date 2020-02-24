Royal Dutch Shell plc Notification Of Major Shareholdings

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached(ii) : Royal Dutch Shell plc ----------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-UK issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------- 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------- An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------- Other (please specify)(iii) : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------- 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) Name The Capital Group Companies, Inc ("CGC") City and country of registered office (if applicable) Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name ----------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------- City and country of registered office (if applicable) ----------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(vi) : 20 February 2020 ----------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 21 February 2020 ----------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------- 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total number attached to shares instruments (total Total of both of voting rights (total of 8. A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) in % (8.A + 8.B) of issuer(vii) ----------------------- ---------------------- ------------------ ----------------- ----------------- Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.9825% 0.0089% 4.9914% 7,846,342,663 ----------------------- ---------------------- ------------------ ----------------- ----------------- Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.0017% 0.0000% 5.0017% ----------------------- ---------------------- ------------------ ----------------- ----------------- 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(viii) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ A: Voting rights attached to shares ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights(ix) % of voting rights -------------------------- Direct Indirect Indirect (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Direct (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) ------------------------- -------------------- ---------------------- --------------------------------- ----------------------- A Ordinary GB00B03MLX29 31,948,156 0.4072% -------------------------- -------------------- ---------------------- --------------------------------- ----------------------- A ADR US7802592060 10,533,846 0.1343% -------------------------- -------------------- ---------------------- --------------------------------- ----------------------- B Ordinary GB00B03MM408 166,464,737 2.1216% -------------------------- -------------------- ---------------------- --------------------------------- ----------------------- B ADR US7802591070 182,696,738 2.3284% -------------------------- -------------------- ---------------------- --------------------------------- ----------------------- SUBTOTAL 8. A 391,643,477 4.9914% -------------------------- -------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------- B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of voting rights instrument date(x) Conversion Period(xi) rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. -------------------------- -------------------- ---------------------- --------------------------------- ----------------------- N/A -------------------------- -------------------- ---------------------- --------------------------------- ----------------------- SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 ---------------------- --------------------------------- ----------------------- B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of % of voting rights instrument date(x) Conversion settlement(xii) voting rights Period (xi) ------------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ---------------- ----------------------- N/A -------------------------- -------------------- ---------------------- ---------------- ----------------------- SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 ---------------- ----------------------- 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights X and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv) (please add additional rows as necessary) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -------------------- Name(xv) % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both if it equals through financial if it equals or is higher instruments if or is higher than the notifiable it equals or than the notifiable threshold is higher than threshold

