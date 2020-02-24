Log in
Royal Dutch Shell plc Notification Of Major Shareholdings

02/24/2020 | 11:44am EST
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
 
 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying 
 issuer of existing shares to which 
 voting rights are attached(ii) :                Royal Dutch Shell plc 
-----------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------------------- 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with 
 an "X" if appropriate) 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Non-UK issuer 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes 
 with an "X") 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                             X 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Other (please specify)(iii) : 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) 
Name                                             The Capital Group Companies, Inc ("CGC") 
City and country of registered office 
 (if applicable)                                 Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Name 
-----------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------------------- 
City and country of registered office 
 (if applicable) 
-----------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------------------- 
5. Date on which the threshold was 
 crossed or reached(vi) :                        20 February 2020 
-----------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------------------- 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):   21 February 2020 
-----------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------------------- 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                 % of voting rights 
                           % of voting rights    through financial                      Total number 
                           attached to shares    instruments (total    Total of both     of voting rights 
                             (total of 8. A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)    in % (8.A + 8.B)   of issuer(vii) 
-----------------------  ----------------------  ------------------  -----------------  ----------------- 
Resulting situation 
 on the date on 
 which threshold 
 was crossed or 
 reached                                4.9825%             0.0089%            4.9914%      7,846,342,663 
-----------------------  ----------------------  ------------------  -----------------  ----------------- 
Position of previous 
 notification (if 
 applicable)                            5.0017%             0.0000%            5.0017% 
-----------------------  ----------------------  ------------------  -----------------  ----------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the 
 threshold was crossed or reached(viii) 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Class/type of 
 shares 
 ISIN code (if possible)    Number of voting rights(ix)                   % of voting rights 
-------------------------- 
                                   Direct                Indirect                                                   Indirect 
                             (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive                Direct                  (Art 10 of Directive 
                                2004/109/EC)           2004/109/EC)              (Art 9 of Directive               2004/109/EC) 
                                  (DTR5.1)              (DTR5.2.1)              2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)               (DTR5.2.1) 
-------------------------   --------------------  ----------------------  ---------------------------------  ----------------------- 
A Ordinary 
 GB00B03MLX29                                                 31,948,156                                                     0.4072% 
--------------------------  --------------------  ----------------------  ---------------------------------  ----------------------- 
A ADR 
 US7802592060                                                 10,533,846                                                     0.1343% 
--------------------------  --------------------  ----------------------  ---------------------------------  ----------------------- 
B Ordinary 
 GB00B03MM408                                                166,464,737                                                     2.1216% 
--------------------------  --------------------  ----------------------  ---------------------------------  ----------------------- 
B ADR 
 US7802591070                                                182,696,738                                                     2.3284% 
--------------------------  --------------------  ----------------------  ---------------------------------  ----------------------- 
SUBTOTAL 8. A                                                391,643,477                                                     4.9914% 
--------------------------  --------------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------------------------- 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC 
 (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Type of financial           Expiration            Exercise/               Number of voting                   % of voting rights 
 instrument                  date(x)               Conversion Period(xi)   rights that may be 
                                                                           acquired if the instrument 
                                                                           is 
                                                                           exercised/converted. 
--------------------------  --------------------  ----------------------  ---------------------------------  ----------------------- 
N/A 
--------------------------  --------------------  ----------------------  ---------------------------------  ----------------------- 
                                                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 
                                                   1 
                                                  ----------------------  ---------------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 
 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Type of financial          Expiration             Exercise/               Physical or cash  Number of        % of voting rights 
 instrument                 date(x)               Conversion              settlement(xii)    voting rights 
                                                  Period (xi) 
-------------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  ----------------                   ----------------------- 
N/A 
--------------------------  --------------------  ----------------------  ----------------                   ----------------------- 
                                                                          SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
                                                                          ----------------                   ----------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 (please mark the 
 applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by 
 any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other 
 undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
 issuer(xiii) 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights                 X 
 and/or the 
 financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate 
 controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv) (please add additional 
 rows as necessary) 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  -------------------- 
Name(xv)                               % of voting rights     % of voting rights    Total of both 
                                        if it equals           through financial     if it equals 
                                        or is higher           instruments if        or is higher 
                                        than the notifiable    it equals or          than the notifiable 
                                        threshold              is higher than        threshold

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-20 1143ET
