Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Dividend Payments

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB
The Hague, March 9, 2020 - The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("RDS")
today announced the pounds sterling and euro equivalent dividend
payments in respect of the fourth quarter 2019 interim dividend, which
was announced on January 30, 2020 at US$0.47 per A ordinary share ("A
Share") and B ordinary share ("B Share").
Dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euros at the rate of
EUR0.4193 per A Share. Holders of A Shares who have validly submitted US
dollars or pounds sterling currency elections by February 28, 2020 will
be entitled to a dividend of US$0.47 or 36.40p per A Share,
respectively.
Dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling at
the rate of 36.40p per B Share. Holders of B Shares who have validly
submitted US dollars or euros currency elections by February 28, 2020
will be entitled to a dividend of US$0.47 or EUR0.4193 per B Share,
respectively.
Euro and pounds sterling dividends payable in cash have been converted
from US dollars based on an average of market exchange rates over the
three dealing days from 4 to 6 March 2020.
This dividend will be payable on March 23, 2020 to those members whose
names were on the Register of Members on February 14, 2020.
Taxation - cash dividend
Cash dividends on A Shares will be subject to the deduction of Dutch
dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15%, which may be reduced in
certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on
their particular circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial
refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax.
If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends you should
consult your tax advisor.
Royal Dutch Shell plc
ENQUIRIES:
Investor Relations:
Europe + 31 (0) 70 377 4540
North America +1 832 337 2034
Media:
International +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Americas +1 832 337 4355
CAUTIONARY NOTE
The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly
owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement
"Shell", "Shell group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for
convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its
subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are
also used to refer to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in
general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where
no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or
entities. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies"
as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Royal Dutch
Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and
unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are
generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations",
respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but
neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The
term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct
and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or
unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party
interest.
This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the
meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995)
concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses
of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical
fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that
are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements
include, among other things, statements concerning the potential
exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing
management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections
and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by
their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition', "anticipate",
"believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend",
"may", "objectives", "outlook", "plan", "probably",
"project", "risks", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target",
"will" and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors
that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could
cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the
forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including
(without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural
gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency
fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves
estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g)
environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the
identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets,
and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the
risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to
international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory
developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change;
(k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and
regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and
renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities,
delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the
reimbursement for shared costs; and (m) changes in trading conditions.
No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or
exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements
contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety
by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section.
Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in
Royal Dutch Shell's Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018
(available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov ). These risk
factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained
in this announcement and should be considered by the reader. Each
forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this
announcement, March 9, 2020. Neither Royal Dutch Shell plc nor any of
its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise
any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future
events or other information. In light of these risks, results could
differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the
forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.
This announcement may contain references to Shell's website. These
references are for the readers' convenience only. Shell is not
incorporating by reference any information posted on www.shell.com.
We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement
that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly
prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. U.S. investors
are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No
1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.
