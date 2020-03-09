Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Dividend Payments

03/09/2020 | 03:15am EDT
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   The Hague, March 9, 2020 - The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("RDS") 
today announced the pounds sterling and euro equivalent dividend 
payments in respect of the fourth quarter 2019 interim dividend, which 
was announced on January 30, 2020 at US$0.47 per A ordinary share ("A 
Share") and B ordinary share ("B Share"). 
 
   Dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euros at the rate of 
EUR0.4193 per A Share. Holders of A Shares who have validly submitted US 
dollars or pounds sterling currency elections by February 28, 2020 will 
be entitled to a dividend of US$0.47 or 36.40p per A Share, 
respectively. 
 
   Dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling at 
the rate of 36.40p per B Share. Holders of B Shares who have validly 
submitted US dollars or euros currency elections by February 28, 2020 
will be entitled to a dividend of US$0.47 or EUR0.4193 per B Share, 
respectively. 
 
   Euro and pounds sterling dividends payable in cash have been converted 
from US dollars based on an average of market exchange rates over the 
three dealing days from 4 to 6 March 2020. 
 
   This dividend will be payable on March 23, 2020 to those members whose 
names were on the Register of Members on February 14, 2020. 
 
   Taxation - cash dividend 
 
   Cash dividends on A Shares will be subject to the deduction of Dutch 
dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15%, which may be reduced in 
certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on 
their particular circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial 
refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax. 
 
   If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends you should 
consult your tax advisor. 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc 
 
   ENQUIRIES: 
 
 
 
 
Investor Relations: 
Europe                + 31 (0) 70 377 4540 
North America              +1 832 337 2034 
 
Media: 
International         +44 (0) 207 934 5550 
Americas                   +1 832 337 4355 
 
   CAUTIONARY NOTE 
 
   The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly 
owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement 
"Shell", "Shell group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for 
convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its 
subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are 
also used to refer to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in 
general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where 
no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or 
entities. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" 
as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Royal Dutch 
Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and 
unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are 
generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations", 
respectively.  Entities over which Shell has significant influence but 
neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The 
term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct 
and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or 
unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party 
interest. 
 
   This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the 
meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) 
concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses 
of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical 
fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. 
Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that 
are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and 
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause 
actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those 
expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements 
include, among other things, statements concerning the potential 
exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing 
management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections 
and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by 
their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition', "anticipate", 
"believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", 
"may", "objectives", "outlook", "plan", "probably", 
"project", "risks", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", 
"will" and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors 
that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could 
cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the 
forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including 
(without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural 
gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency 
fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves 
estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) 
environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the 
identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, 
and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the 
risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to 
international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory 
developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; 
(k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and 
regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and 
renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, 
delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the 
reimbursement for shared costs; and (m) changes in trading conditions. 
No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or 
exceed previous dividend payments.  All forward-looking statements 
contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety 
by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. 
Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. 
Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in 
Royal Dutch Shell's Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 
(available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov ). These risk 
factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained 
in this announcement and should be considered by the reader.  Each 
forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this 
announcement, March 9, 2020. Neither Royal Dutch Shell plc nor any of 
its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise 
any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future 
events or other information. In light of these risks, results could 
differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the 
forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. 
 
   This announcement may contain references to Shell's website. These 
references are for the readers' convenience only. Shell is not 
incorporating by reference any information posted on www.shell.com. 
 
   We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement 
that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly 
prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. U.S. investors 
are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 
1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov. 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Additional regulated information required to be 
disclosed under the laws of a Member State

