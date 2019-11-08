Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares

TIDMRDSA Transaction in Own Shares 08 November 2019 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 08 November 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues: Volume weighted Number of average price Date of "A" shares Highest price Lowest price paid per purchase purchased paid paid share Venue ------------ ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- ----- 08 November 2,349.50 2,336.00 2,342.97 2019 771,999 GBp GBp GBp LSE ------------ ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- ----- 08 November 2,349.50 2,336.50 2,343.24 BATS 2019 116,817 GBp GBp GBp (BXE) ------------ ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- ----- 08 November 2,349.50 2,336.50 2,343.06 Chi-X 2019 171,556 GBp GBp GBp (CXE) ------------ ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- ----- 08 November BATS 2019 73,947 27.3150 EUR 27.1450 EUR 27.2483 EUR (BXE) ------------ ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- ----- 08 November Chi-X 2019 281,799 27.3200 EUR 27.1450 EUR 27.2406 EUR (CXE) ------------ ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- ----- These share purchases form part of the sixth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the sixth tranche of its share buyback programme on October 31, 2019. In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from October 31, 2019 up to and including January 27, 2020. Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below. Enquiries Shell Media Relations International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 Shell Investor Relations Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 United States: + 1 832 337 2034 LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Attachment -- Shell_RNS_08.11.2019 https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c2479162-f47e-42a8-9e27-02af82aeb2ca