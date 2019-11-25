Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/25 01:02:01 pm
26.618 EUR   +0.29%
12:39pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
09:37aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Voting Rights And Capital
DJ
09:10aSaudi Aramco meets ADIA, Abu Dhabi funds in IPO pitch - sources
RE
Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares

11/25/2019 | 12:39pm EST
TIDMRDSA 
 
 
   Transaction in Own Shares 
 
   25 November 2019 
 
   -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 25 November 2019 
it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation. 
 
   Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading 
venues: 
 
 
 
 
                                                        Volume weighted 
               Number of                                 average price 
Date of        "A" shares  Highest price  Lowest price      paid per 
purchase       purchased        paid          paid           share       Venue 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
25 November                  2,293.00       2,274.00       2,282.88 
 2019          1,187,313        GBp            GBp            GBp         LSE 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
25 November                  2,293.00       2,274.50       2,283.00      BATS 
 2019           183,764         GBp            GBp            GBp        (BXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
25 November                  2,293.00       2,274.00       2,285.16      Chi-X 
 2019           210,150         GBp            GBp            GBp        (CXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
25 November                                                               BATS 
 2019              80,080    26.7850 EUR   26.6350 EUR      26.7198 EUR  (BXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
25 November                                                              Chi-X 
 2019             308,927    26.8000 EUR   26.6350 EUR      26.7184 EUR  (CXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
 
 
   These share purchases form part of the sixth tranche of the Company's 
existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. 
The Company announced the sixth tranche of its share buyback programme 
on October 31, 2019. 
 
   In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc 
will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities 
independently of the Company for a period from October 31, 2019 up to 
and including January 27, 2020. 
 
   Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set 
parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to 
repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the 
Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and 
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
 
   In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full 
breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. 
International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back 
programme is detailed below. 
 
   Enquiries 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 
 
   United States: + 1 832 337 2034 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Shell_RNS_25.11.2019 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f0dd2b8d-1347-46a6-bf4a-54ff41bb4b98

