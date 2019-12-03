Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 12:31pm EST
TIDMRDSA 
 
 
   Transaction in Own Shares 
 
   03 December 2019 
 
   -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 03 December 2019 
it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation. 
 
   Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading 
venues: 
 
 
 
 
                                                        Volume weighted 
               Number of                                 average price 
Date of        "A" shares  Highest price  Lowest price      paid per 
purchase       purchased        paid          paid           share       Venue 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
03 December                  2,209.00       2,154.00       2,176.03 
 2019          1,372,442        GBp            GBp            GBp         LSE 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
03 December                  2,207.50       2,153.00       2,163.09      BATS 
 2019           985,375         GBp            GBp            GBp        (BXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
03 December                  2,208.50       2,160.50       2,183.80      Chi-X 
 2019           184,009         GBp            GBp            GBp        (CXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
03 December                                                               BATS 
 2019             624,562    25.8650 EUR   25.3050 EUR      25.4265 EUR  (BXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
03 December                                                              Chi-X 
 2019             276,630    25.8750 EUR   25.4350 EUR      25.6681 EUR  (CXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
 
 
   These share purchases form part of the sixth tranche of the Company's 
existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. 
The Company announced the sixth tranche of its share buyback programme 
on October 31, 2019. 
 
   In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc 
will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities 
independently of the Company for a period from October 31, 2019 up to 
and including January 27, 2020. 
 
   Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set 
parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to 
repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the 
Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and 
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
 
   In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full 
breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. 
International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back 
programme is detailed below. 
 
   Enquiries 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 
 
   United States: + 1 832 337 2034 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Shell_RNS_03.12.2019 long 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/620baada-e839-4aeb-8f66-7c7a5963bc44

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MFS HIGH INCOME MUNICIPAL TRUST 1.34% 5.5433 Delayed Quote.18.14%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -1.80% 25.405 Delayed Quote.0.84%
WTI 0.11% 56.03 Delayed Quote.22.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
12:31pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
11:30aSpanish Energy Giant Repsol Writes Down Oil, Gas Assets -- Update
DJ
05:07aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Expect FID On NLNG Train-7 This Month - NNPC
AQ
12/02Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
12/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/02Brent Oil Set to Disappear as Crude-Price Benchmark Lives On
DJ
12/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/02Global refiners raise cleaner shipping fuel output ahead of IMO 2020
RE
12/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group