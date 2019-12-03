Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares

TIDMRDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
03 December 2019
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 03 December 2019
it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading
venues:
Volume weighted
Number of average price
Date of "A" shares Highest price Lowest price paid per
purchase purchased paid paid share Venue
03 December 2,209.00 2,154.00 2,176.03
2019 1,372,442 GBp GBp GBp LSE
03 December 2,207.50 2,153.00 2,163.09 BATS
2019 985,375 GBp GBp GBp (BXE)
03 December 2,208.50 2,160.50 2,183.80 Chi-X
2019 184,009 GBp GBp GBp (CXE)
03 December BATS
2019 624,562 25.8650 EUR 25.3050 EUR 25.4265 EUR (BXE)
03 December Chi-X
2019 276,630 25.8750 EUR 25.4350 EUR 25.6681 EUR (CXE)
These share purchases form part of the sixth tranche of the Company's
existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018.
The Company announced the sixth tranche of its share buyback programme
on October 31, 2019.
In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc
will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities
independently of the Company for a period from October 31, 2019 up to
and including January 27, 2020.
Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set
parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to
repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the
Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full
breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co.
International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back
programme is detailed below.
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
