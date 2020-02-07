Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/07 01:51:15 pm
23.785 EUR   0.00%
01:18pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
09:45aEcopetrol, Shell team up in three blocks in Colombian Caribbean
RE
06:56aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Publication Of Prospectus Supplement
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 01:18pm EST
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   Transaction in Own Shares 
 
   07 February 2020 
 
   -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 07 February 2020 
it purchased the following number of "A" Shares and "B" Shares for 
cancellation. 
 
   Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading 
venues: 
 
 
 
 
                                                        Volume weighted 
               Number of                                 average price 
Date of        "A" shares  Highest price  Lowest price      paid per 
purchase       purchased        paid          paid           share       Venue 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
07 February                                                               BATS 
 2020              43,871    23.7850 EUR   23.4850 EUR      23.6215 EUR  (BXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
07 February                                                              Chi-X 
 2020             101,515    23.8000 EUR   23.4750 EUR      23.6198 EUR  (CXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
 
 
   Aggregated information on "B" shares purchased according to trading 
venues: 
 
 
 
 
Date of      Number of    Highest price  Lowest price  Volume weighted  Venue 
purchase      "B" shares   paid           paid          average price 
              purchased                                 paid per 
                                                        share 
-----------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ------ 
07 February  506,877      2,002.00       1,971.00      1,984.50         LSE 
 2020                      GBp            GBp           GBp 
-----------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ------ 
07 February  73,489       2,002.00       1,970.80      1,983.31         BATS 
 2020                      GBp            GBp           GBp             (BXE) 
-----------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ------ 
07 February  64,525       2,002.00       1,972.40      1,983.99         Chi-X 
 2020                      GBp            GBp           GBp             (CXE) 
-----------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ------ 
 
 
   These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's 
existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. 
The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme 
on January 30, 2020. 
 
   In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc 
will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities 
independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to 
and including April 27, 2020. 
 
   Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set 
parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to 
repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the 
Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and 
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
 
   In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full 
breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. 
International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back 
programme is detailed below. 
 
 
 
   Enquiries 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 
 
   United States: + 1 832 337 2034 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Shell_RNS_07.02.2020 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4ed64b93-22b2-4eed-a4f3-637c2a140fd3

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MFS HIGH INCOME MUNICIPAL TRUST 0.37% 5.45 Delayed Quote.1.12%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.11% 54.95 Delayed Quote.7.57%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.44% 23.68 Delayed Quote.-9.10%
WTI -1.91% 50.44 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
01:18pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
09:45aEcopetrol, Shell team up in three blocks in Colombian Caribbean
RE
06:56aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Publication Of Prospectus Supplement
DJ
06:40aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Publication of Prospectus Supplement
AQ
02/06Shell to build its first solar farm in Australia
RE
02/06Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
02/06Total beats quarterly forecasts despite low oil price, raises payout
RE
02/06Equinor broadens scope of carbon targets to match rivals
RE
02/06Shell plans major Pernis oil refinery turnaround from early May
RE
02/06Equinor Pledges New Climate Goals
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group