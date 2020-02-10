Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares

02/10/2020 | 12:40pm EST
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   Transaction in Own Shares 
 
   10 February 2020 
 
   -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 10 February 2020 
it purchased the following number of "A" Shares and "B" Shares for 
cancellation. 
 
   Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading 
venues: 
 
 
 
 
                                                        Volume weighted 
               Number of                                 average price 
Date of        "A" shares  Highest price  Lowest price      paid per 
purchase       purchased        paid          paid           share       Venue 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
10 February                                                               BATS 
 2020              42,252    23.6600 EUR   23.4400 EUR      23.5181 EUR  (BXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
10 February                                                              Chi-X 
 2020              87,409    23.6600 EUR   23.4450 EUR      23.5212 EUR  (CXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
 
 
   Aggregated information on "B" shares purchased according to trading 
venues: 
 
 
 
 
Date of      Number of    Highest price  Lowest price  Volume weighted  Venue 
purchase      "B" shares   paid           paid          average price 
              purchased                                 paid per 
                                                        share 
-----------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ------ 
10 February  397,995      1,996.20       1,960.60      1,972.28         LSE 
 2020                      GBp            GBp           GBp 
-----------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ------ 
10 February  69,878       1,992.20       1,961.00      1,971.61         BATS 
 2020                      GBp            GBp           GBp             (BXE) 
-----------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ------ 
10 February  63,290       1,994.20       1,963.20      1,971.81         Chi-X 
 2020                      GBp            GBp           GBp             (CXE) 
-----------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ------ 
 
 
   These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's 
existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. 
The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme 
on January 30, 2020. 
 
   In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc 
will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities 
independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to 
and including April 27, 2020. 
 
   Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set 
parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to 
repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the 
Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and 
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
 
   In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full 
breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. 
International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back 
programme is detailed below. 
 
 
 
   Enquiries 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 
 
   United States: + 1 832 337 2034 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Shell_RNS_10.02.2020 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f8e2e427-10e8-4f6e-bf8c-110d3dbfa726

ChangeLast1st jan.
MFS HIGH INCOME MUNICIPAL TRUST 0.29% 5.49 Delayed Quote.1.67%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.13% 54.93 Delayed Quote.7.65%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.84% 23.48 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
WTI -0.16% 49.54 Delayed Quote.-16.19%
