Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB Transaction in Own Shares 13 February 2020 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 13 February 2020 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues: Volume weighted Number of average price Date of "A" shares Highest price Lowest price paid per purchase purchased paid paid share Venue ------------ ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- ----- 13 February 1,980.00 1,932.00 1,947.44 2020 1,670,278 GBp GBp GBp LSE ------------ ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- ----- 13 February 1,979.80 1,932.20 1,945.52 BATS 2020 328,643 GBp GBp GBp (BXE) ------------ ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- ----- 13 February 1,974.80 1,932.00 1,948.30 Chi-X 2020 276,769 GBp GBp GBp (CXE) ------------ ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- ----- 13 February BATS 2020 42,939 23.6650 EUR 23.3600 EUR 23.4915 EUR (BXE) ------------ ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- ----- 13 February Chi-X 2020 67,634 23.7150 EUR 23.3600 EUR 23.5041 EUR (CXE) ------------ ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- ----- These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme on January 30, 2020. In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to and including April 27, 2020. Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below. Enquiries Shell Media Relations International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 Shell Investor Relations Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 United States: + 1 832 337 2034 LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Attachment -- Shell_RNS_13.02.2020 long https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c4984811-e1a9-4e6a-a008-8cb2ace3a61f