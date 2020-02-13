Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 12:21pm EST
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   Transaction in Own Shares 
 
   13 February 2020 
 
   -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 13 February 2020 
it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation. 
 
   Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading 
venues: 
 
 
 
 
                                                        Volume weighted 
               Number of                                 average price 
Date of        "A" shares  Highest price  Lowest price      paid per 
purchase       purchased        paid          paid           share       Venue 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
13 February                  1,980.00       1,932.00       1,947.44 
 2020          1,670,278        GBp            GBp            GBp         LSE 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
13 February                  1,979.80       1,932.20       1,945.52      BATS 
 2020           328,643         GBp            GBp            GBp        (BXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
13 February                  1,974.80       1,932.00       1,948.30      Chi-X 
 2020           276,769         GBp            GBp            GBp        (CXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
13 February                                                               BATS 
 2020              42,939    23.6650 EUR   23.3600 EUR      23.4915 EUR  (BXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
13 February                                                              Chi-X 
 2020              67,634    23.7150 EUR   23.3600 EUR      23.5041 EUR  (CXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
 
 
   These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's 
existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. 
The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme 
on January 30, 2020. 
 
   In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc 
will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities 
independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to 
and including April 27, 2020. 
 
   Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set 
parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to 
repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the 
Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and 
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
 
   In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full 
breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. 
International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back 
programme is detailed below. 
 
   Enquiries 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 
 
   United States: + 1 832 337 2034 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Shell_RNS_13.02.2020 long 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c4984811-e1a9-4e6a-a008-8cb2ace3a61f

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MFS HIGH INCOME MUNICIPAL TRUST 0.00% 5.53 Delayed Quote.2.42%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.59% 55.86 Delayed Quote.9.12%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.21% 23.525 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
WTI 0.25% 51.81 Delayed Quote.-18.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
12:21pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
12:16pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends winning streak as pound rises, virus fears..
RE
02/13ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 'B' : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/12EXPLAINER : Why are indigenous groups protesting a Canada gas pipeline?
RE
02/12Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
02/12BP boss Looney sets out to 'reinvent' oil giant with zero carbon goal
RE
02/11Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
02/11Total CEO says governments not oil firms must drive carbon curbs
RE
02/11ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : 2020 Could Be Shell's Year of Reckoning - Amnesty Internatio..
AQ
02/10Climate activists invade BlackRock office in Paris
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 345 B
EBIT 2020 32 422 M
Net income 2020 18 631 M
Debt 2020 74 274 M
Yield 2020 7,20%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 204 B
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,90  $
Last Close Price 26,11  $
Spread / Highest target 64,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-8.26%204 688
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-10.26%132 835
TOTAL-7.55%128 179
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-3.48%94 565
GAZPROM PAO--.--%86 034
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY2.11%78 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group