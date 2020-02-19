Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB
Transaction in Own Shares
19 February 2020
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 19 February 2020
it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading
venues:
Volume weighted
Number of average price
Date of "A" shares Highest price Lowest price paid per
purchase purchased paid paid share Venue
19 February 1,933.40 1,915.20 1,923.64
2020 285,739 GBp GBp GBp LSE
19 February 1,932.80 1,915.00 1,924.36 BATS
2020 36,237 GBp GBp GBp (BXE)
19 February 1,932.80 1,916.40 1,925.00 Chi-X
2020 71,715 GBp GBp GBp (CXE)
19 February BATS
2020 29,273 23.3550 EUR 23.1850 EUR 23.2638 EUR (BXE)
19 February Chi-X
2020 54,920 23.3600 EUR 23.1950 EUR 23.2791 EUR (CXE)
These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's
existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018.
The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme
on January 30, 2020.
In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc
will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities
independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to
and including April 27, 2020.
Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set
parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to
repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the
Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full
breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co.
International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back
programme is detailed below.
Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996
United States: + 1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
