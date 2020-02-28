Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/28 01:28:03 pm
19.942 EUR   -2.63%
12:41pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
12:23pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Voting Rights And Capital
DJ
12:21pFTSE 100 Closes Down 3.4% in Its Worst Week Since 2010
DJ
Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares

02/28/2020 | 12:41pm EST
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   Transaction in Own Shares 
 
   28 February 2020 
 
   -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 28 February 2020 
it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation. 
 
   Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading 
venues: 
 
 
 
 
                                                        Volume weighted 
               Number of                                 average price 
Date of        "A" shares  Highest price  Lowest price      paid per 
purchase       purchased        paid          paid           share       Venue 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
28 February                  1,692.20       1,630.80       1,662.62 
 2020           863,858         GBp            GBp            GBp         LSE 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
28 February                  1,689.20       1,636.00       1,664.43      BATS 
 2020           117,660         GBp            GBp            GBp        (BXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
28 February                  1,691.80       1,631.20       1,662.01      Chi-X 
 2020           197,039         GBp            GBp            GBp        (CXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
28 February                                                               BATS 
 2020              73,191    19.8860 EUR   19.2320 EUR      19.5904 EUR  (BXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
28 February                                                              Chi-X 
 2020             188,941    19.8920 EUR   19.2280 EUR      19.5860 EUR  (CXE) 
------------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  ----- 
 
 
   These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's 
existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. 
The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme 
on January 30, 2020. 
 
   In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc 
will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities 
independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to 
and including April 27, 2020. 
 
   Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set 
parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to 
repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the 
Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and 
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
 
   In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full 
breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. 
International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back 
programme is detailed below. 
 
   Enquiries 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 
 
   United States: + 1 832 337 2034 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Shell_RNS_28.02.2020 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/91bcc7c1-d28f-4fe3-8213-0ac028b9403d

Sector and Competitors
