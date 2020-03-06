Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB
Transaction in Own Shares
6 March 2020
-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 6 March 2020 it
purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading
venues:
Volume weighted
Number of average price
Date of "A" shares Highest price Lowest price paid per
purchase purchased paid paid share Venue
--------- ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- --------
06 March 1,679.80 1,603.20 1,636.33
2020 952,173 GBp GBp GBp LSE
--------- ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- --------
06 March 1,678.00 1,603.40 1,634.06 BATS
2020 110,824 GBp GBp GBp (BXE)
--------- ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- --------
06 March 1,679.40 1,603.40 1,634.37 Chi-X
2020 191,396 GBp GBp GBp (CXE)
--------- ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- --------
06 March BATS
2020 60,037 19.5120 EUR 18.5720 EUR 18.9853 EUR (BXE)
--------- ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- --------
06 March Chi-X
2020 141,684 19.5120 EUR 18.5680 EUR 18.9654 EUR (CXE)
--------- ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- --------
These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's
existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018.
The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme
on January 30, 2020.
In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc
will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities
independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to
and including April 27, 2020.
Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set
parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to
repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the
Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full
breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co.
International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back
programme is detailed below.
Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996
United States: + 1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Attachment
-- Shell_RNS_06.03.2020
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1837d294-e188-4c21-8396-6147920d27a8