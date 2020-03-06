Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB Transaction in Own Shares 6 March 2020 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 6 March 2020 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues: Volume weighted Number of average price Date of "A" shares Highest price Lowest price paid per purchase purchased paid paid share Venue --------- ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- -------- 06 March 1,679.80 1,603.20 1,636.33 2020 952,173 GBp GBp GBp LSE --------- ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- -------- 06 March 1,678.00 1,603.40 1,634.06 BATS 2020 110,824 GBp GBp GBp (BXE) --------- ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- -------- 06 March 1,679.40 1,603.40 1,634.37 Chi-X 2020 191,396 GBp GBp GBp (CXE) --------- ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- -------- 06 March BATS 2020 60,037 19.5120 EUR 18.5720 EUR 18.9853 EUR (BXE) --------- ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- -------- 06 March Chi-X 2020 141,684 19.5120 EUR 18.5680 EUR 18.9654 EUR (CXE) --------- ----------- ------------- ------------ --------------- -------- These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme on January 30, 2020. In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to and including April 27, 2020. Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below. Enquiries Shell Media Relations International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 Shell Investor Relations Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 United States: + 1 832 337 2034 LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Attachment -- Shell_RNS_06.03.2020 https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1837d294-e188-4c21-8396-6147920d27a8