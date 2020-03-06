Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/06 01:09:34 pm
18.74 EUR   -4.73%
12:34pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
03/05Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
03/05STRESS, CORROSION CAUSED 2018 ENBRIDGE GAS PIPELINE BLAST : Canadian agency
RE
Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares

03/06/2020 | 12:34pm EST
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   Transaction in Own Shares 
 
   6 March 2020 
 
   -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 6 March 2020 it 
purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation. 
 
   Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading 
venues: 
 
 
 
 
                                                     Volume weighted 
            Number of                                 average price 
Date of     "A" shares  Highest price  Lowest price      paid per 
purchase    purchased        paid          paid           share        Venue 
---------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  -------- 
06 March                  1,679.80       1,603.20       1,636.33 
2020         952,173         GBp            GBp            GBp          LSE 
---------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  -------- 
06 March                  1,678.00       1,603.40       1,634.06        BATS 
2020         110,824         GBp            GBp            GBp         (BXE) 
---------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  -------- 
06 March                  1,679.40       1,603.40       1,634.37       Chi-X 
2020         191,396         GBp            GBp            GBp         (CXE) 
---------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  -------- 
06 March                                                                  BATS 
 2020           60,037    19.5120 EUR   18.5720 EUR      18.9853 EUR     (BXE) 
---------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  -------- 
06 March                                                                 Chi-X 
 2020          141,684    19.5120 EUR   18.5680 EUR      18.9654 EUR     (CXE) 
---------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  -------- 
 
 
   These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's 
existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. 
The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme 
on January 30, 2020. 
 
   In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc 
will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities 
independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to 
and including April 27, 2020. 
 
   Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set 
parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to 
repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the 
Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and 
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
 
   In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full 
breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. 
International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back 
programme is detailed below. 
 
   Enquiries 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 
 
   United States: + 1 832 337 2034 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Shell_RNS_06.03.2020 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1837d294-e188-4c21-8396-6147920d27a8

