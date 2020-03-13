Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/13 01:53:46 pm
13.182 EUR   +1.60%
01:37pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
03:06aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Dangote to Begin Crude Oil Production in July
AQ
03/12Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 01:37pm EDT
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   Transaction in Own Shares 
 
   13 March 2020 
 
   -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 13 March 2020 it 
purchased the following number of "A" Shares and "B" Shares for 
cancellation. 
 
   Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading 
venues: 
 
 
 
 
                                                     Volume weighted 
            Number of                                 average price 
Date of     "A" shares  Highest price  Lowest price      paid per 
purchase    purchased        paid          paid           share        Venue 
---------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  -------- 
13 March                                                                  BATS 
 2020          155,953    14.5980 EUR   12.4960 EUR      13.4154 EUR     (BXE) 
---------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  -------- 
13 March                                                                 Chi-X 
 2020          394,154    14.5960 EUR   12.4940 EUR      13.3396 EUR     (CXE) 
---------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  -------- 
 
 
   Aggregated information on "B" shares purchased according to trading 
venues: 
 
 
 
 
Date of   Number of    Highest price  Lowest price  Volume weighted  Venue 
purchase   "B" shares   paid           paid          average price 
           purchased                                 paid per 
                                                     share 
--------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  --------- 
13 March  508,748      1,220.00       1,060.40      1,126.58         LSE 
2020                    GBp            GBp           GBp 
--------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  --------- 
13 March  75,280       1,218.00       1,061.60      1,122.16         BATS 
2020                    GBp            GBp           GBp             (BXE) 
--------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  --------- 
13 March  74,442       1,220.00       1,061.40      1,127.38         Chi-X 
2020                    GBp            GBp           GBp             (CXE) 
--------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  --------- 
 
 
   These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's 
existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. 
The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme 
on January 30, 2020. 
 
   In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc 
will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities 
independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to 
and including April 27, 2020. 
 
   Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set 
parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to 
repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the 
Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and 
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
 
   In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full 
breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. 
International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back 
programme is detailed below. 
 
 
 
   Enquiries 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 
 
   United States: + 1 832 337 2034 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Shell_RNS_13.03.2020 long 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8cbe3108-4123-498a-addd-321c53c8e7b8

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MFS HIGH INCOME MUNICIPAL TRUST 4.39% 4.5201 Delayed Quote.-19.52%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -1.36% 12.798 Delayed Quote.-50.41%
WTI 3.29% 32.01 Delayed Quote.-47.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
01:37pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
03:06aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Dangote to Begin Crude Oil Production in July
AQ
03/12Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
03/12ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SEC Filing (IRANNOTICE) - Iran Notice
PU
03/12ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Files Form 20-F With Sec
DJ
03/12ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell files form 20-f with sec
AQ
03/12ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Publishes Annual -7-
DJ
03/12ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Publishes Annual -6-
DJ
03/12Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Publishes Annual -5-
DJ
03/12ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Publishes Annual -4-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 320 B
EBIT 2020 25 138 M
Net income 2020 14 249 M
Debt 2020 77 680 M
Yield 2020 13,1%
P/E ratio 2020 7,60x
P/E ratio 2021 5,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 111 B
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 29,47  $
Last Close Price 14,51  $
Spread / Highest target 167%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-50.41%109 688
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.85%123 737
TOTAL-46.38%75 252
GAZPROM PAO--.--%50 039
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%41 864
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-48.53%39 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group