ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/14 01:12:21 pm
16.962 EUR   -2.76%
12:55pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
12:40pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
10:34aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Let the earnings season begin!
Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares

04/14/2020 | 12:55pm EDT
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   Transaction in Own Shares 
 
   14 April 2020 
 
   -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 14 April 2020 it 
purchased the following number of "A" Shares and "B" Shares for 
cancellation. 
 
   Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading 
venues: 
 
 
 
 
                                                     Volume weighted 
            Number of                                 average price 
Date of     "A" shares  Highest price  Lowest price      paid per 
purchase    purchased        paid          paid           share        Venue 
---------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  -------- 
14 April                                                                  BATS 
 2020          183,670    17.6900 EUR   16.7120 EUR      17.0991 EUR     (BXE) 
---------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  -------- 
14 April                                                                 Chi-X 
 2020          421,312    17.6960 EUR   16.6960 EUR      17.0903 EUR     (CXE) 
---------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  -------- 
 
 
   Aggregated information on "B" shares purchased according to trading 
venues: 
 
 
 
 
Date of   Number of    Highest price  Lowest price  Volume weighted  Venue 
purchase   "B" shares   paid           paid          average price 
           purchased                                 paid per 
                                                     share 
--------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  --------- 
14 April  838,190      1,487.00       1,415.80      1,438.01         LSE 
2020                    GBp            GBp           GBp 
--------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  --------- 
14 April  114,809      1,482.80       1,418.60      1,435.99         BATS 
2020                    GBp            GBp           GBp             (BXE) 
--------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  --------- 
14 April  108,228      1,486.80       1,406.60      1,435.38         Chi-X 
2020                    GBp            GBp           GBp             (CXE) 
--------  -----------  -------------  ------------  ---------------  --------- 
 
 
   These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's 
existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. 
The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme 
on January 30, 2020. 
 
   In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc 
will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities 
independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to 
and including April 27, 2020. 
 
   Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set 
parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to 
repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the 
Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and 
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
 
   In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full 
breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. 
International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back 
programme is detailed below. 
 
 
 
   Enquiries 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 
 
   United States: + 1 832 337 2034 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Shell_RNS_14.04.2020 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/82448953-7c87-4d44-be64-69a27b6a1385

