MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
My previous session
  Report  
Royal Dutch Shell to Sell Interest in Caesar-Tonga Asset for $965 Million

04/11/2019 | 02:50am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Royal Dutch Shell PLC said Thursday that it has agreed to sell its stake in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico Caesar-Tonga asset for $965 million as part of its divestment program.

The Anglo-Dutch oil and gas company said its subsidiary, Shell Offshore Inc., has signed an agreement to sell its 22.5% nonoperated interest in the asset to Delek Group subsidiary Delek CT Investment LLC.

Shell said the transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of this year, with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2019.

The company's deep-water production is expected to exceed 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day by 2020 from already discovered and established reservoirs.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELEK GROUP LTD. 6.47% 66830 Delayed Quote.24.61%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.87% 28.945 Delayed Quote.12.82%
WTI -0.02% 64.31 Delayed Quote.41.89%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 362 B
EBIT 2019 33 885 M
Net income 2019 22 721 M
Debt 2019 53 809 M
Yield 2019 5,65%
P/E ratio 2019 12,11
P/E ratio 2020 10,58
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 266 B
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 36,4 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL12.82%266 120
PETROCHINA COMPANY7.21%200 715
TOTAL9.07%151 352
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS28.97%105 865
EQUINOR ASA6.37%76 372
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%68 775
