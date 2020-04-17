Log in
SHELL A : Buy rating from UBS
05:47aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell invests in Arrow Energy's Surat Gas Project
04/16ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell invests in Arrow Energy's Surat Gas Project
SHELL A : Buy rating from UBS

04/17/2020

UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at GBp 1800.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 247 B
EBIT 2020 11 708 M
Net income 2020 3 779 M
Debt 2020 80 098 M
Yield 2020 11,6%
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 8,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 126 B
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 23,28  $
Last Close Price 16,41  $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-42.24%125 239
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-2.12%1 596 508
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.00%111 099
TOTAL S.A.-38.99%83 650
GAZPROM-0.46%56 651
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-43.41%43 166
