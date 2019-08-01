Shell 2Q Earnings Missed Forecasts, Shares Fall -- Earnings Review

By Oliver Griffin

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) reported its second-quarter earnings on Thursday. Shares at 0954 GMT were down 4.7% at 2,481.50 pence. Here's what we watched:

EARNINGS: Shell reported an adjusted profit on a current cost-of-supplies basis attributable to shareholders--the company's preferred metric--of $3.46 billion, missing analyst expectations. A consensus estimate of 26 broker estimates compiled by Vara Research had forecast second-quarter adjusted net CCS earnings at $4.93 billion. In the year-earlier period, Shell reported adjusted net CCS earnings of $4.69 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-PRODUCTION: Shell reported a 4% rise in production for the second quarter of the year, averaging 3.6 million barrels of oil-equivalent a day, up from 3.4 million barrels in the year-earlier period. In the first quarter of 2019, production had been slightly higher at 3.8 million barrels of oil-equivalent a day.

-DOWNSTREAM: Shell said CCS earnings excluding identified items for its downstream division fell 19% to $1.34 billion. In particular, during the second quarter, chemical manufacturing plant availability fell to 85% from 93% in the second quarter of 2018 due to maintenance activities and strikes in the Netherlands.

-BUYBACK: The company announced another tranche of its share buyback program of $2.75 billion, in line with the first quarter of the year.

