ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
Shell 2Q Earnings Missed Forecasts, Shares Fall -- Earnings Review

08/01/2019 | 06:17am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) reported its second-quarter earnings on Thursday. Shares at 0954 GMT were down 4.7% at 2,481.50 pence. Here's what we watched:

EARNINGS: Shell reported an adjusted profit on a current cost-of-supplies basis attributable to shareholders--the company's preferred metric--of $3.46 billion, missing analyst expectations. A consensus estimate of 26 broker estimates compiled by Vara Research had forecast second-quarter adjusted net CCS earnings at $4.93 billion. In the year-earlier period, Shell reported adjusted net CCS earnings of $4.69 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-PRODUCTION: Shell reported a 4% rise in production for the second quarter of the year, averaging 3.6 million barrels of oil-equivalent a day, up from 3.4 million barrels in the year-earlier period. In the first quarter of 2019, production had been slightly higher at 3.8 million barrels of oil-equivalent a day.

-DOWNSTREAM: Shell said CCS earnings excluding identified items for its downstream division fell 19% to $1.34 billion. In particular, during the second quarter, chemical manufacturing plant availability fell to 85% from 93% in the second quarter of 2018 due to maintenance activities and strikes in the Netherlands.

-BUYBACK: The company announced another tranche of its share buyback program of $2.75 billion, in line with the first quarter of the year.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.25% 64.36 Delayed Quote.17.80%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -4.53% 27.19 Delayed Quote.10.99%
WTI 0.31% 57.79 Delayed Quote.25.77%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 358 B
EBIT 2019 35 914 M
Net income 2019 22 247 M
Debt 2019 68 946 M
Yield 2019 5,80%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 253 B
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 37,93  $
Last Close Price 31,52  $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL10.99%254 302
PETROCHINA COMPANY-9.71%164 336
TOTAL1.85%136 215
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS15.70%95 856
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)65.82%82 495
GAZPROM PAO--.--%82 495
