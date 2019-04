--Royal Dutch Shell PLC has signed an agreement with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (0386.HK) to study a shale block in the east of the country, Reuters reported.

--According to Reuters, Sinopec and Shell have agreed to study the Dongying trough of Shengli in China's eastern Shandong province.

