ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/05 05:46:12 am
27.038 EUR   +1.04%
Shell Buys French Renewable-Energy Developer Eolfi
DJ
03:15aSaudi Aramco - the oil colossus
RE
11/04ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Publication Of Prospectus Supplement
DJ
Shell Buys French Renewable-Energy Developer Eolfi

0
11/05/2019 | 05:28am EST

By Maitane Sardon

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) said Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to buy Eolfi, a French renewable-energy company that specializes in developing floating wind farms.

The move comes as oil-and-gas companies look for ways to diversify their power production to meet sustainable investors' demands for business strategies consistent with the Paris Agreement on climate change, which requires nations to strengthen their actions to limit global warming.

The acquisition, which will be completed in December, is part of Shell's plan to expand its renewable-power business and to grow its offshore-wind business in France.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.97% 62.78 Delayed Quote.8.46%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.99% 27.03 Delayed Quote.4.31%
WTI 0.76% 57 Delayed Quote.19.07%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 352 B
EBIT 2019 32 655 M
Net income 2019 19 453 M
Debt 2019 69 704 M
Yield 2019 6,31%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
Capitalization 235 B
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 35,00  $
Last Close Price 29,78  $
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL4.31%235 637
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-19.67%146 103
TOTAL5.06%140 433
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS32.76%103 914
GAZPROM PAO--.--%92 006
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY11.75%73 191
