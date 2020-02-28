Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Shell Midstream Partners to Buy Stake in Mattox Pipeline, Eliminate Incentive Distribution Rights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 08:40am EST

By Robb M. Stewart

Shell Midstream Partners LP has agreed to buy Royal Dutch Shell PLC's 79% interest in Mattox Pipeline Co., which owns the Mattox pipeline, and certain logistics assets at the Shell Norco manufacturing complex.

Shell Midstream on Friday said it also signed a deal with its general partner to eliminate all incentive distribution rights and economic general partner interest in the company.

As consideration for the assets and the elimination of incentive distribution rights, the sponsor will receive 160 million newly issued Shell Midstream common units plus $1.2 billion of series A perpetual convertible preferred units at a price of $23.63 each.

Kevin Nichols, CEO of Shell Midstream, said the transaction positions the partnership for the future, simplifying the company's structure and lowers its cost of capital.

The Mattox pipeline is a 90-mile, 24-inch system with a 300,000 barrel a day capacity that will move produced crude oil from Appomattox westward to the Proteus and Endymion pipeline systems and then onshore. The Norco logistics assets being acquired contain crude, chemicals, intermediate and finished product pipelines, storage tanks, docks, truck and rail racks, and supporting infrastructure.

The company's sponsor, Royal Dutch Shell, has agreed to waive $20 million of common unit distributions a quarter for four quarters, expected to begin with the distribution made for the second quarter of 2020, Shell Midstream said.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -3.74% 19.696 Delayed Quote.-21.73%
SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. -3.55% 16.3 Delayed Quote.-19.35%
WTI -2.29% 45.44 Delayed Quote.-16.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
08:40aShell Midstream Partners to Buy Stake in Mattox Pipeline, Eliminate Incentive..
DJ
07:24aEni targets oil output peak in clean energy drive
RE
03:38aNorway's mighty wealth fund backs European oil firms' climate plans
RE
02/27Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
02/26Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
02/26Shell Convent, Louisiana, refinery shuts crude unit for overhaul - sources
RE
02/26BP to quit main U.S. refining lobby over carbon policy
RE
02/26BP to quit main U.S. refining lobby over carbon policy
RE
02/26BP Exits Three U.S. Petroleum Trade Groups Over Climate Discrepancies
DJ
02/26Apache Corp, Pharos Energy among bidders for Shell's Egypt onshore assets - s..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 344 B
EBIT 2020 32 279 M
Net income 2020 18 438 M
Debt 2020 74 649 M
Yield 2020 8,46%
P/E ratio 2020 9,67x
P/E ratio 2021 8,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 175 B
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 33,75  $
Last Close Price 22,52  $
Spread / Highest target 83,5%
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-21.73%174 765
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.28%128 069
TOTAL-19.35%112 534
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-14.38%76 297
GAZPROM PAO--.--%75 044
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-11.10%67 913
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group