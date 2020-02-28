Shell Midstream Partners to Buy Stake in Mattox Pipeline, Eliminate Incentive Distribution Rights

By Robb M. Stewart

Shell Midstream Partners LP has agreed to buy Royal Dutch Shell PLC's 79% interest in Mattox Pipeline Co., which owns the Mattox pipeline, and certain logistics assets at the Shell Norco manufacturing complex.

Shell Midstream on Friday said it also signed a deal with its general partner to eliminate all incentive distribution rights and economic general partner interest in the company.

As consideration for the assets and the elimination of incentive distribution rights, the sponsor will receive 160 million newly issued Shell Midstream common units plus $1.2 billion of series A perpetual convertible preferred units at a price of $23.63 each.

Kevin Nichols, CEO of Shell Midstream, said the transaction positions the partnership for the future, simplifying the company's structure and lowers its cost of capital.

The Mattox pipeline is a 90-mile, 24-inch system with a 300,000 barrel a day capacity that will move produced crude oil from Appomattox westward to the Proteus and Endymion pipeline systems and then onshore. The Norco logistics assets being acquired contain crude, chemicals, intermediate and finished product pipelines, storage tanks, docks, truck and rail racks, and supporting infrastructure.

The company's sponsor, Royal Dutch Shell, has agreed to waive $20 million of common unit distributions a quarter for four quarters, expected to begin with the distribution made for the second quarter of 2020, Shell Midstream said.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com