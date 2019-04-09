Log in
Shell: Strike at Pernis, Moerdijk Operations Has Significant Impact

04/09/2019 | 09:39am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) said Tuesday that strikes are under way at its Pernis and Moerdijk operations in the Netherlands and that the impact of these actions is significant.

The Anglo-Dutch oil-and-gas company said the strikes were hurting the plants in several ways and that it regrets unions have chosen to take such strong measures so soon.

Pernis is the largest oil refinery in Europe and Moerdijk is a petrochemical plant. Pernis produces more than 400,000 barrels a day.

Shell said that to support its work-willing employees, it has decided to take wage measures as of this afternoon for those workers who register as strikers.

Shell said it is hopeful terms will be reached and that it continues to believe a 7.5% pay rise, spread over two years, is a fair deal.

The company will stay in touch with all of its workers, Shell said.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.58% 70.72 Delayed Quote.27.94%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.50% 28.855 Delayed Quote.13.02%
WTI -0.40% 64.2 Delayed Quote.36.45%
