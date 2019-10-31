Log in
Shell's 3Q Earnings Rise Despite Weak Oil Prices

10/31/2019 | 03:47am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) on Thursday reported a rise in third-quarter earnings despite lower energy prices and chemicals margins.

The Anglo-Dutch oil giant reported profit on a net current cost-of-supplies basis--a figure similar to the net income that U.S. oil companies report--for the three months ended Sept. 30 of $6.08 billion, compared with $5.57 billion in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted net CCS earnings, which exclude certain items and are Shell's preferred metric, came in at $4.77 billion, compared with $5.62 billion in the third quarter last year. A consensus estimate compiled by Vara Research had forecast third-quarter adjusted net CCS earnings at $3.91 billion.

Shell said stronger contributions from liquefied natural gas and oil products trading and optimization helped offset softer oil and gas prices, as well as weaker refining and chemicals margins.

"This quarter we continued to deliver strong cash flow and earnings, despite sustained lower oil and gas prices, and chemicals margins," said Ben van Beurden, Shell's chief executive officer.

CCS earnings excluding identified items in the company's upstream business fell to $907 million from $1.89 billion.

Integrated gas CCS earnings excluding identified items rose to $2.67 billion from $2.29 billion.

Shell said total production was 3.56 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, compared with 3.59 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the year-earlier period.

Revenue for the period fell to $89.54 billion from $101.55 billion. Cash flow from operations was $12.25 billion, from $12.09 billion in the prior-year period.

The company maintained its quarterly dividend at 0.47 cents a share.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.59% 60.96 Delayed Quote.14.59%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.28% 26.94 Delayed Quote.5.01%
WTI 0.84% 55.35 Delayed Quote.24.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 350 B
EBIT 2019 30 874 M
Net income 2019 18 109 M
Debt 2019 69 947 M
Yield 2019 6,26%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 238 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,87  $
Last Close Price 30,04  $
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.01%236 882
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-16.98%149 192
TOTAL3.22%137 009
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS31.48%101 880
GAZPROM PAO--.--%87 606
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY9.55%70 796
