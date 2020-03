Shell operates the offshore field via its Nigerian subsidiary SNEPCo. In March, around 153,000 barrels per day of crude were due for export, according to a loading programme.

"The Bonga FPSO will be undergoing scheduled maintenance and project activities in addition to regulatory inspections during March and April. Exact dates and production impacts are currently under review,? the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Mark Potter)