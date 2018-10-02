Log in
Shell's First LNG Expected Before Middle of Next Decade

10/02/2018 | 08:39am CEST

By Oliver Griffin

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) said Tuesday that affiliate Shell Canada Energy has given the green light to invest in LNG Canada, a major liquefied natural-gas project in British Columbia in which the Anglo-Dutch oil company has a 40% working interest.

Shell said that with LNG Canada's joint-venture participants having also taken a final investment decision on the project, construction will start immediately and first liquefied natural gas is expected before the middle of the next decade.

The company's 40% share of the project's capital cost is within its current overall capital investment guidance of $25 billion-$30 billion a year, Shell said.

Shell didn't give a specific number for its investment but recent press reports suggested that the project could cost 40 billion Canadian dollars ($31 billion).

Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said global demand for liquefied natural gas is expected to double by 2035. He said LNG Canada is expected to deliver an integrated internal rate of return of around 13% to Shell, while the project will generate cash flow that is significant, long-life and resilient.

LNG Canada will initially export liquefied natural gas from two processing units, known as trains, totaling 14 million metric tons a year. There will be potential to expand production to four trains in the future.

The project has a 40-year export license in place and all major environmental permits are in place for the plant and the pipeline, Shell said.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

