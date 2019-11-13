Transaction in Own Shares

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 13 November 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “A” shares purchased
Highest price paid
Lowest price paid
Volume weighted average price paid per share
Venue
13 November 2019
948,163
2,344.00 GBp
2,315.50 GBp
2,332.25 GBp
LSE
13 November 2019
156,917
2,344.00 GBp
2,316.00 GBp
2,332.28 GBp
BATS (BXE)
13 November 2019
212,830
2,344.00 GBp
2,316.50 GBp
2,331.59 GBp
Chi-X (CXE)
13 November 2019
78,388
27.3600 EUR
27.0950 EUR
27.2364 EUR
BATS (BXE)
13 November 2019
271,647
27.3650 EUR
27.0800 EUR
27.2395 EUR
Chi-X (CXE)
These share purchases form part of the sixth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the sixth tranche of its share buyback programme on October 31, 2019.
In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from October 31, 2019 up to and including January 27, 2020.
Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
