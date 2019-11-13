Log in
Transaction in Own Shares

11/13/2019 | 12:13pm EST

Transaction in Own Shares

13 November 2019

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 13 November 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchaseNumber of “A” shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenue
13 November 2019948,1632,344.00 GBp2,315.50 GBp2,332.25 GBpLSE
13 November 2019156,9172,344.00 GBp2,316.00 GBp2,332.28 GBpBATS (BXE)
13 November 2019212,8302,344.00 GBp2,316.50 GBp2,331.59 GBpChi-X (CXE)
13 November 201978,38827.3600 EUR27.0950 EUR27.2364 EURBATS (BXE)
13 November 2019271,64727.3650 EUR27.0800 EUR27.2395 EURChi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the sixth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the sixth tranche of its share buyback programme on October 31, 2019.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from October 31, 2019 up to and including January 27, 2020.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 
United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2019
