Transaction in Own Shares

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 14 April 2020 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares and “B” Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “A” shares purchased
Highest price paid
Lowest price paid
Volume weighted average price paid per share
Venue
14 April 2020
183,670
17.6900 EUR
16.7120 EUR
17.0991 EUR
BATS (BXE)
14 April 2020
421,312
17.6960 EUR
16.6960 EUR
17.0903 EUR
Chi-X (CXE)
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid
Lowest price paid
Volume weighted average price paid per share
Venue
14 April 2020
838,190
1,487.00 GBp
1,415.80 GBp
1,438.01 GBp
LSE
14 April 2020
114,809
1,482.80 GBp
1,418.60 GBp
1,435.99 GBp
BATS (BXE)
14 April 2020
108,228
1,486.80 GBp
1,406.60 GBp
1,435.38 GBp
Chi-X (CXE)
These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme on January 30, 2020.
In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to and including April 27, 2020.
Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
