ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/14 01:12:30 pm
16.959 EUR   -2.78%
Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
12:40pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Let the earnings season begin!
Transaction in Own Shares

04/14/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

Transaction in Own Shares

14 April 2020

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 14 April 2020 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares and “B” Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchaseNumber of “A” shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenue
14 April 2020183,67017.6900 EUR16.7120 EUR17.0991 EURBATS (BXE)
14 April 2020421,31217.6960 EUR16.6960 EUR17.0903 EURChi-X (CXE)

Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchaseNumber of “B” shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenue
14 April 2020838,1901,487.00 GBp1,415.80 GBp1,438.01 GBpLSE
14 April 2020114,8091,482.80 GBp1,418.60 GBp1,435.99 GBpBATS (BXE)
14 April 2020108,2281,486.80 GBp1,406.60 GBp1,435.38 GBpChi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme on January 30, 2020.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to and including April 27, 2020.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

  

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 
United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2020
