Royal Dutch Shell : RDS Advance Notice of Q3 2018 Results Announcement

10/08/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, October 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On Thursday November 1st at 07.00 GMT (08.00 CET and 03.00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) will release its third quarter results and third quarter interim dividend announcement for 2018.  

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investors.

For enquiries please contact:  
Shell Media Relations: +44(0)207-934-5550    
Shell Investor Relations: +31(0)70-377-4540 or +1-832-337-2034


SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2018
