ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDS.A)
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

08/17/2018 | 07:46pm CEST

LONDON, August 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on August 17, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

   
                                                             Volume
     Date of         Number of   Highest price Lowest price  weighted        Venue
     purchase        "A" shares  paid:         paid:         average price
                     purchased   (GBp)         (GBp)         paid per
                                                             share
                                                             (GBp)
    August 17, 2018   805,969      2484.00       2455.50       2469.80         LSE
                                                                           Cboe Europe
                                                                            Equities
    August 17, 2018   193,966      2484.00       2455.50       2469.86        (BXE)
                                                                           Cboe Europe
                                                                            Equities
    August 17, 2018   188,574      2484.00       2455.50       2470.05        (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/732146/2018_08_17_transaction_in_own_shares.pdf

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares


Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44-(0)207-934-5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996  
United States: +1-832-337-2034

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2018
