Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Royal Dutch Shell Plc    RDS.A

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDS.A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/31 08:10:44 pm
65.075 USD   -1.88%
07:29pROYAL DUTCH SHE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:55pRussia's Yamal LNG exports accelerate in time for winter, top Sak..
RE
08/30ROYAL DUTCH SHE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 07:29pm CEST

LONDON, August 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on August 31, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues :

                                                        
    Date of           Number of   Highest price Lowest price  Volume        Venue
    purchase          "A" shares  paid:         paid:         weighted
                      purchased   (GBp)         (GBp)         average price
                                                              paid per
                                                              share
                                                              (GBp)
                   
    August 31, 2018   727,400     2546.00       2501.00       2524.64       LSE
    August 31, 2018   144,850     2546.00       2501.50       2524.61       Cboe Europe
                                                                            Equities
                                                                            (BXE)
    August 31, 2018   112,600     2546.00       2501.00       2524.74       Cboe Europe
                                                                            Equities
                                                                            (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738061/Royal_Dutch_Shell_transactions.pdf

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31-70-377-3996  
United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
07:29pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:55pRussia's Yamal LNG exports accelerate in time for winter, top Sakhalin
RE
12:46pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Bayelsa residents lament adverse impact of SPDCs gas plant
AQ
08/30ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/30Denmark swings to net oil importer after North Sea production decline
RE
08/29ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/29Equinor bets on offshore wind as European oil firms push green agenda
RE
08/29In America's Hottest Drilling Spot, Vast Volumes of Gas Go Up in Smoke
DJ
08/29YESTERDAYS : Shell Oil explores Emery Creek
AQ
08/28ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.