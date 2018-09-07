Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDS.A)
ROYAL DUTCH SHE : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
ROYAL DUTCH SHE : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
ROYAL DUTCH SHE : Shell remains as BMW's recommended oil supplier
AQ
Royal Dutch Shell plc : - Transaction in Own Shares

09/07/2018 | 07:22pm CEST

LONDON, September 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on September 7, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:
 


   
                    Number of      Highest price  Lowest price  Volume          Venue
                    "A" shares     paid:          paid:         weighted
                    purchased                                   average price
                                                                paid per share
                                   (GBp)          (GBp)         (GBp)        
     September 07,
         2018         965,670      2468.50        2411.00       2441.28         LSE
                                                                            Cboe Europe
     September 07,                                                            Equities
         2018         169,457      2468.00        2411.50       2441.53        (BXE)
                                                                            Cboe Europe
     September 07,                                                            Equities
         2018         156,394      2468.50        2411.00       2441.37        (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/741134/Royal_Dutch_Shell_plc.pdf

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996  
United States: +1-832-337-2034

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2018
