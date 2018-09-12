Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDS.A)
Royal Dutch Shell plc : - Transaction in Own Shares

09/12/2018 | 07:45pm CEST

LONDON, September 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on September 12, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues :

                                       
                                                    
    Date of      Number of    Highest      Lowest       Volume         Venue
    purchase     "A" shares   price paid:  price paid:  weighted
                 purchased    (GBp)        (GBp)        average price
                                                        paid per
                                                        share
                                                        (GBp)

    September    861,313      2489.00      2458.50      2478.54        LSE
    12, 2018

    September    140,800      2489.00      2460.50      2478.57        Cboe Europe
    12, 2018                                                           Equities
                                                                       (BXE)
    September    136,300      2489.00      2460.50      2478.41        Cboe Europe
    12, 2018                                                           Equities
                                                                       (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/743226/Royal_Dutch_Shell_transactions.pdf


Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996  
United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares


SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2018
