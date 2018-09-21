Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Royal Dutch Shell Plc    RDS.A

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDS.A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/21 07:29:12 pm
67.365 USD   +0.82%
07:12pROYAL DUTCH SHE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04:28pDutch PM stands by plan to axe tax to woo big business
RE
04:06pROYAL DUTCH SHE : Group Petitions Buhari Over Rising Mortality Rate ..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 07:12pm CEST

LONDON, September 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on September 21, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:





  Date of purchase  Number of   Highest price  Lowest price  Volume weighted   Venue
                    "A" shares  paid:          paid:          average price
                    purchased   (GBp)          (GBp)          paid per share
                                                                   (GBp)


    September 21,    376,500      2584.50      2522.00        2553.87          LSE
        2018

    September 21,    113,700      2584.50      2523.00        2553.74          Cboe Europe
        2018                                                                   Equities
                                                                              (BXE)

    September 21,     95,400      2584.00      2525.00        2553.49          Cboe Europe
        2018                                                                   Equities
                                                                              (CXE)

 
 

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/748135/Shell.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996  
United States: +1-832-337-2034

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
07:12pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04:28pDutch PM stands by plan to axe tax to woo big business
RE
04:06pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Group Petitions Buhari Over Rising Mortality Rate in Ogonila..
AQ
02:48pMALABU OIL $1.1B BRIBE SCANDAL : Nigerian, Italian jailed in Italy
AQ
09:43aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : in Talks to Sell $1.3 Billion in Gulf Coast Assets -Bloomber..
DJ
08:06aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Nigerian Police Recover Stolen State Oil Funds
AQ
09/20Shell in talks to sell $1.3 billion of Gulf Coast assets - Bloomberg
RE
09/20MALABU OIL DEAL : Nigerian, Italian Sentenced to Four Years in Jail
AQ
09/20ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/19ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.