ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDS.A)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/02 08:47:17 pm
69.105 USD   -0.31%
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10/02/2018 | 07:45pm CEST

LONDON, October 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on October 2, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues :

                                                      

      Date of         Number of     Highest price  Lowest       Volume        Venue
      purchase        "A" shares    paid:          price        weighted
                      purchases     (GBp)          paid:        average price 
                                                   (GBp)        paid per
                                                                share
                                                                (GBp)
             
      October 02,
         2018         327,081      2664.00         2642.00      2655.79       LSE
                                                                              Cboe Europe
      October 02,                                                             Equities
         2018         35,454       2664.00         2642.50      2655.51       (BXE)
                                                                              Cboe Europe
      October 02,                                                             Equities
         2018         102,511      2664.00         2642.00      2655.27       (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753356/Royal_Dutch_Shell.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44-(0)-207-934-5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31-70-377-3996  
United States: + 1-832-337-2034

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2018
