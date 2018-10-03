Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDS.A)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/03 08:30:26 pm
69.565 USD   +0.72%
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10/03/2018 | 07:30pm CEST

LONDON, October 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B)announces that on October 3, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:


                                                               Volume
                                                               weighted
                                                               average price
                    Number of     Highest price  Lowest price  paid per
          Date of   "A" shares    paid:          paid:         share
         purchase   purchased     (GBp)          (GBp)         (GBp)         Venue

       October 03,  325,569       2672.50        2651.00       2664.86       LSE
             2018

                                                                             Cboe Europe
                                                                             Equities
       October 03,   34,722       2672.50        2651.50       2665.30       (BXE)
             2018                                                               
                                                                             Cboe Europe
       October 03,                                                           Equities
             2018   110,909       2672.50        2652.50       2665.30       (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754045/Shell_Transaction_Shares.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996  
United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc


© PRNewswire 2018
