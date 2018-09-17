Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDS.B)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/17 06:47:07 pm
66.825 USD   +0.46%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

09/17/2018 | 06:12pm CEST

Transaction in Own Shares

September 17, 2018

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on September 17, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of “A” shares purchased Highest price paid:
(GBp)		 Lowest price paid:
(GBp)		 Volume weighted average price paid per share
(GBp)		 Venue
September 17, 2018 820,498 2489.00 2460.00 2473.61 LSE
September 17, 2018 160,193 2488.50 2461.50 2474.25 Cboe Europe Equities (BXE)
September 17, 2018 145,290 2488.50 2460.00 2474.33 Cboe Europe Equities (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-1709181709-981C_2018-09-17_transaction_in_own_shares_CC.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 
United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares


© PRNewswire 2018
