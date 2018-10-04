Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Royal Dutch Shell Plc    RDS.B

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDS.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/04 06:14:53 pm
71.045 USD   -0.86%
12:00pROYAL DUTCH SHE : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10:56aBOSKALIS WESTMI : Commences eur 100 million dredging activities for ..
AQ
10/03GLOBAL ENERGY B : world needs Russian gas
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 12:00pm EDT

Transaction in Own Shares

October 4, 2018

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on October 4, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of “A” shares purchased Highest price paid:
(GBp)		 Lowest price paid:
(GBp)		 Volume weighted average price paid per share
(GBp)		 Venue
October 04, 2018 325,171 2684.50 2647.00 2661.05 LSE
October 04, 2018 35,688 2684.50 2648.00 2661.39 Cboe Europe Equities (BXE)
October 04, 2018 109,741 2684.50 2647.00 2660.93 Cboe Europe Equities (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-0410181656-888F_2018-10-04_transaction_in_own_shares_CC.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996
United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
12:00pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10:56aBOSKALIS WESTMINSTER : Commences eur 100 million dredging activities for lng can..
AQ
08:35aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Kazakhstan Wins Big In Karachaganak Energy Settlement
AQ
10/03GLOBAL ENERGY BOSSES SEND TRUMP A ME : world needs Russian gas
RE
10/03ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : LNG Canada partners Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi,..
AQ
10/03ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell completes sale of Argentina`s fuel distribution unit t..
AQ
10/03ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell and partners take FID on $31bn LNG Canada project
AQ
10/03Shell and Partners Announce $31b Project to Boost Canadian LNG Exports
AQ
10/03Petronas confirms LNG Canada final investment decision
AQ
10/03BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER : commences EUR 100 million dredging activities for LNG Can..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.