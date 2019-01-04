Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Royal Dutch Shell Plc    RDS.B

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (RDS.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 12:23pm EST

Transaction in Own Shares

4th January, 2019

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 4thJanuary 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of “A” shares purchased Highest price paid
(GBp)		 Lowest price paid
(GBp)		 Volume weighted average price paid per share
(GBp)		 Venue
January 4, 2019 41 2367.00 2367.00 2367.00 LSE
January 4, 2019 970 2375.00 2367.00 2371.21 Cboe Europe Equities (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the second tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the second tranche of its share buyback programme on November 1, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from November 1, 2018 up to and including January 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804294/Shell_RNS_04_01_2019.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996
United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
12:23pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:32aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Brazil Gas Deals Shore up Gas Exports
AQ
05:29aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE jumps on upcoming U.S.-China talks
RE
01/03Weak U.S. factory data, Apple warning weigh on UK shares
RE
01/02ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : When golfers stormed Bonny Island
AQ
01/02ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/02New year cheer as British stocks stage turnaround
RE
2018LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Slinks Into End Of Worst Year For Stocks Since 2008
DJ
2018Much-awaited holiday cheer finally arrives to UK markets
RE
2018ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : UNEP petitioned over activities of HYREP, Shell in Ogoniland
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.